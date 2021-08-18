The Weekly Vista
Time to count the bluebird fledgings

August 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Quin Warsaw, Bella Vista Photography Club Female bluebird standing guard at her front door.

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society would like residents with bluebird boxes in their yards to let it know the number of bluebird chicks that have successfully fledged from their boxes this year.

The organization likes to keep track of Bella Vista's bluebirds and will report its findings in local publications and on its website. Last year, 413 neighborhood bluebird fledglings were reported.

You can send your results by email to [email protected], or by calling or texting 847-951-1743.

The Bluebird Society thanks you for helping the bluebirds. To learn more about bluebirds and the Bella Vista Bluebird Society, visit bvbluebirds.com.

