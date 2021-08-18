Shiloh Museum of Ozark History

Happenings at the Shiloh Museum

The Shiloh Museum is now open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed Sunday.

Please note the following changes:

Masks are not required, but we encourage visitors to use the honor system and wear a mask if they have not been vaccinated. No mask? No problem. The museum will provide you with a free, one-time-use mask. Please leave personal belongings and strollers in your car. Purses are okay.

Social Distancing:

Please practice social distancing while in the museum. If you visit with children, keep them nearby and socially distanced. If you visit with a group, please stay together. Restroom use will be limited to one person at a time or one family/group. Ask for a restroom key. Our store is closed because social distancing is impossible there.

If you're a researcher, please email, call, or mail in research or photo questions and requests, due to the small size of our library and the inability to social distance.

Current and Upcoming Exhibits:

Through December 11, 2021. Gone Fishing! A photo exhibit about fishing in Northwest Arkansas including the rise of commercial tourism, the business of fishing, the changing landscape, private trout farms and hatcheries, fishing as a profession, managing today's resources, and the future of fishing.

Through April 26, 2022. Seen Through Her Wardrobe. An exhibit on the life and times of Springdale resident Annabel Applegate Searcy (1897–1980)

Through January 8, 2022. "I Just Know I Like to Paint": Ozark Folk Artist Essie Ward. An exploration of the life and work of Essie Treat Ward, a self-taught artist from Searcy County, Arkansas.

Meetings:

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are at the museum at 118 W. Johnson Ave.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of the museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue. For more information, call the museum at 479-750-8165, visit the website at shilohmuseum.org. or email [email protected]