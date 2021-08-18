Shepherd's Food Pantry receives donation

Photo submitted Arvest Bank made a donation of $2,000 to Shepherd's Food Pantry in Bella Vista. This is in conjunction with its Million Meals program. Lisa Singleton of Arvest presented the check to John Peshek of the Pantry. This amount will help feed many food-insecure neighbors in Benton county.

Staff Report