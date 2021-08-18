The Weekly Vista
Shepherd's Food Pantry receives donation

August 18, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted Arvest Bank made a donation of $2,000 to Shepherd&#x2019;s Food Pantry in Bella Vista. This is in conjunction with their Million Meals program. Lisa Singleton of Arvest presented the check to John Peshek of the Pantry. We can not thank all of the Arvest employees enough for their efforts. This amount will help feed many food insecure neighbors right here in Benton county. Thank you Arvest!

Staff Report

Print Headline: Shepherd's Food Pantry receives donation

