Police Reports

Monday, July 26
4:12 p.m. Police arrested Brian A. Willcut, 45, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop.
Tuesday, July 27
11:41 p.m. Police investigated a report of neighbors shooting off fireworks on Bellingham Lane. No fireworks were observed.
Wednesday, July 28
4:48 p.m. Police investigated a report of a garage door being damaged on Ingleborough Drive from children throwing rocks at it.
Thursday, July 29
5:30 p.m. Police received a report that someone tried to cut a catalytic converter off a truck while it was parked at the marina on Creetown Circle.
Friday, July 30
5:22 p.m. Police received a report that someone's purse was stolen at Goodwill.
Saturday, July 31
5:24 p.m. Police received a report on Tewksbury Circle that a wall of a home was damaged, possibly from being hit by a vehicle.
Sunday, Aug. 1
12:09 a.m. Police investigated a loud party on Poole Circle.
Monday, Aug. 2
4 p.m. Police arrested Ari S. Vizueth-Corona, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop at Hampstead and Kirkbridge.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
8:24 a.m. Police received a report that someone's child found a gun in the yard on Damerham Lane.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
9:25 p.m. Police received a report on Pembroke Lane of someone shooting squirrels.
Thursday, Aug. 5
10:01 a.m. Police received a report at Wonderland Cave of someone spray painting the cave.
Friday, Aug. 6
6:51 p.m. Police arrested Timothy Woodard, 52, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Highway 71 North and Hampstead.
6:51 p.m. Police arrested Kevin James Burrowes, 57, in connection with a Rogers warrant during a traffic stop on Highway 71 North and Hampstead.
Saturday, Aug. 7
3:10 p.m. Police arrested Randy Rister, 36, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
3:10 p.m. Police arrested Christopher Hutcheson, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Sunday, Aug. 8
3:43 p.m. Police arrested Neil River, 31, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Hampstead.