Police Reports

Monday, July 26

4:12 p.m. Police arrested Brian A. Willcut, 45, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop.

Tuesday, July 27

11:41 p.m. Police investigated a report of neighbors shooting off fireworks on Bellingham Lane. No fireworks were observed.

Wednesday, July 28

4:48 p.m. Police investigated a report of a garage door being damaged on Ingleborough Drive from children throwing rocks at it.

Thursday, July 29

5:30 p.m. Police received a report that someone tried to cut a catalytic converter off a truck while it was parked at the marina on Creetown Circle.

Friday, July 30

5:22 p.m. Police received a report that someone's purse was stolen at Goodwill.

Saturday, July 31

5:24 p.m. Police received a report on Tewksbury Circle that a wall of a home was damaged, possibly from being hit by a vehicle.

Sunday, Aug. 1

12:09 a.m. Police investigated a loud party on Poole Circle.

Monday, Aug. 2

4 p.m. Police arrested Ari S. Vizueth-Corona, 32, in connection with driving while intoxicated and open container during a traffic stop at Hampstead and Kirkbridge.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

8:24 a.m. Police received a report that someone's child found a gun in the yard on Damerham Lane.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

9:25 p.m. Police received a report on Pembroke Lane of someone shooting squirrels.

Thursday, Aug. 5

10:01 a.m. Police received a report at Wonderland Cave of someone spray painting the cave.

Friday, Aug. 6

6:51 p.m. Police arrested Timothy Woodard, 52, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia during a traffic stop on Highway 71 North and Hampstead.

6:51 p.m. Police arrested Kevin James Burrowes, 57, in connection with a Rogers warrant during a traffic stop on Highway 71 North and Hampstead.

Saturday, Aug. 7

3:10 p.m. Police arrested Randy Rister, 36, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

3:10 p.m. Police arrested Christopher Hutcheson, 37, in connection with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sunday, Aug. 8

3:43 p.m. Police arrested Neil River, 31, in connection with driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Hampstead.