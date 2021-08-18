OPINION: Vaccine myths

The covid pandemic rages on, despite proper protocols in place and the availability of vaccines. The initial outbreak in late 2019 was bad enough; now, we face a much worse version of covid-19, known as the "delta variant," and the stakes are higher now. I obtained the vaccine as soon as I was eligible, without hesitation, because I understood the science behind their development. However, for months I have listened to and tried to educate people hesitant to be vaccinated. The main issues for not wanting to be vaccinated appear to focus on 1) the speed of vaccine development, 2) the companies producing the vaccine, and 3) worry of horrific side effects. I want to address these issues to tamp down the underlying fear of receiving the vaccine.

Myth #1: "The covid-19 vaccine was developed too fast without sufficient research." Whoever came up with "Operation Warp Speed" as the name for the vaccine project performed a disservice to the country. The name caused many to think that the speed of vaccine development, not safety, was the top priority. Many also believed that the messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine research was using brand new, and therefore unsafe, technology. The work started in the 1980s when Katalin Kariko, a Hungarian-born researcher, came to the United States to study the use of mRNA as a genetic engineering tool. She struggled for years at the University of Pennsylvania to obtain funding and eventually asked to leave. The complete story of her efforts is worth reading.

What is mRNA? Messenger RNA is a single-stranded molecule of ribonucleic acid (RNA) corresponding to the sequence of a gene. Think of it as a template to produce a protein. It is different from DNA, which is a means of storing genetic information. When inside a cell, mRNA contacts ribosomes, which act as a printer to produce (translates) the protein encoded by mRNA. In the case of the covid vaccine, a small protein was produced that corresponded to the spike protein of the covid virus.

What were the problems with mRNA? First, the molecule is not stable. Enzymes called ribonucleases, found in all mammals, break down mRNA. Second, the synthetic mRNA produced potentially fatal levels of inflammation in lab studies. The first problem was solved by wrapping the mRNA with a fatty nanoparticle, protecting it from the enzymes that could destroy it. Identifying and replacing the inflammation trigger of the mRNA removed the toxicity issue. It is important to know that mRNA enters cells but can never enter the nucleus of a cell, where DNA resides. Therefore, there is no way the mRNA can interact or change a cell's DNA.

The mRNA works quickly once inside a cell, producing many copies of the coronavirus spike protein, which are unique and not the same as any human protein. Despite the protection of the fatty covering, the mRNA molecule is eventually destroyed, ensuring that the "foreign" mRNA does not hang around anywhere in our bodies after it completes its job.

Myth #2: "I don't trust "Big Pharma!" I get it. Drug companies are massive institutions making billions of dollars in profit from human suffering, and they have had some spectacular failures in the past. Remember thalidomide? But, come on, who else has the equipment, personnel, and experience to make a working vaccine? Conspiracists love to use pharmaceutical companies as the bad guys bent on world domination. They are companies trying to make a profit.

Some say the vaccine is a population control measure that will kill those who receive it. Why would a company make a product that kills its customers? That is not a good public relations move. And, if reducing the world's population was the goal, we could just let the virus run rampant; it seems to be doing an excellent job of killing.

Does the vaccine contain a chip to allow government tracking? No, but your smartphone does. But, of course, any chip could be easily detected within the vaccine by anyone with a microscope, so put this allegation alongside that of aluminum foil hats keeping aliens from reading our minds.

Myth #3: "The vaccine's side effects are worse than covid!" The term "side effects," when used in terms of vaccine efficacy, is rather broad. Most vaccine side effects are mild; fatigue, pain at the injection site, mild fever, and headaches are not unusual, and persist only for a short while. Allergic reactions may be caused by some of the ingredients in the vaccine, such as polyethylene glycol. The three available vaccines from Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, and Moderna differ in production methods, and side effects may vary accordingly. According to the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), Guillain-Barre Syndrome was reported in 155 cases as of August 6, 2021. Myocarditis or pericarditis was reported in 1253 cases. While 6,631 deaths (0.002%) occurred among those who received a vaccine, it is crucial to understand that the FDA requires healthcare providers to report any death after covid vaccination, even if it is not clear whether the vaccine was involved. Abnormal blood clotting issues were reported for the J&J vaccine, which is still under investigation. Considering how many people have received the vaccines, the number of adverse events is remarkably low. Bottom line: hospitals are overflowing with sick, unvaccinated people, not vaccinated people suffering from side effects.

I also tell people that the delta variant changes everything. It is so much worse than the original virus. Unfortunately, covid will not go away. Like the flu, it will hang around, mutating, and newer updated vaccines must be made to counter it. Your chances of catching covid, vaccinated or not, over the next year or two is fairly high. Those who do and are vaccinated are much more likely to avoid hospitalization. Interestingly, the Moderna vaccine appears to provide more protection against the delta form of covid than the other vaccines.

In the meantime, I will wear my mask when I am out and about, whether mandated or not. I have not lost any freedoms, and I am grateful that our scientists, doctors, and front-line health responders continue to work so hard to keep us well. It is pointless to continue arguing about mandates. It is disgusting to see the confrontations erupting over mask issues. The only reason mandates are proposed is because of those who won't voluntarily do the right thing to help their neighbors, classmates, and fellow workers.

Devin Houston is the president/CEO of Houston Enzymes. The opinions expressed are those of the author.