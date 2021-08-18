LETTER: Do ramblings of the past fit the current pandemic?

And there we were standing in line, naked as a jaybird. We were members of the 10th Special Forces Group (Green Berets) getting ready to go overseas, and our doctors wanted a look-see to determine if we were physically fit enough to go to a foreign country. It is well known that some other countries have diseases that are fairly rare in the United States. As we stood in line, medics used hypodermic needles to puncture about a dozen vaccines into our arms and bare buttocks.

I don't recall anyone saying they didn't want the cholera shot because it would make their arm sore for days. After all, we were supposed to be tuff guys. And no one dared to say, "It's my body and I don't want those solutions in my body." We didn't say that because our first sergeant had reminded us many times that our bodies now belonged to Uncle Sam.

Later we knew that those words were not just a cliché; they were actually military law. We were on ski patrol in 12 feet of snow in the Alps and we had been ordered to change our socks before getting in our sleeping bags at night. That was an order. Sgt. Don Harper, a friend to all of us, didn't do that and, as a result of frostbite, his little toe on his right foot turned black and fell off.

Changing of the socks was a lesson learned during the Battle of the Bulge. There were as many men pulled off the line due to frostbite as there were from gunshot wounds. George Washington and his men at Valley Forge probably didn't even have the luxury of a second pair of socks. It's been said that some of them didn't even have shoes.

Sgt. Don Harper was court marshaled for his disobeying the order to change his socks and he was reduced from sergeant to the lower rank of corporal. The Army's reason for the punishment was that his negligence to follow orders reduced the number of his Green Beret team and thus jeopardized his fellow team members' ability to defend themselves.

I don't know if there is a direct relationship between the ramblings above that have anything to do with our current pandemic but it does seem, if all of us had done our due diligence two months ago, we wouldn't be in the mess we are in today. Perhaps if everyone eligible to get the vaccinations two months ago had done so, perhaps we might have been getting back to normal by now. I think we missed a great opportunity that may never come again. This all seems to relate to the poem that states in part, "For the lack of a horseshoe nail the battle was lost."

Jim Parsons

Bella Vista