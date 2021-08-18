Graduate recommends citizens police academy

The Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police Academy starts Sept. 14, and graduate Billie Hall talked about her experience taking the course in 2019.

"We loved it," she said, noting her husband attended the class with her.

She said the class toured the police station, where dispatchers talked to the class and played some actual calls.

"The dispatch part was really interesting -- just how intense their job is," she said.

They also toured the Benton County Jail and the Benton County Courthouse, where the prosecuting attorney gave a talk.

One night, detectives gave the class some scenarios and class members had to solve cases, based on actual cases the department had worked, she said.

"SWAT showed us a lot of the equipment they use," she said. A lot of us didn't know Bella Vista had a SWAT team. It was interesting to learn all of what the police department does. They do a lot and they're very well trained. It was amazing to us what we learned in that class. Our officers really care about the public and I really learned a lot. They're not out there wanting to arrest people -- they really care."

She said there was also a K9 demonstration at which the class got to watch the dog work, and also the class went to the shooting range and had firearms training.

She added she learned a lot about the community and the city itself.

"A lot of us wished it never ended," she said.

She said her class had people of all ages, and she made some friends and kept in touch.

At the end of the class, there was a graduation ceremony at which they received a certificate, she said.

"In my opinion, it would do every citizen in Bella Vista good to experience it -- people who have feelings one way or the other about policemen," she said.

According to a news release, applications are being accepted now, with a deadline of Friday, Sept. 3. The nine-week program meets 6 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesdays starting Sept. 14, with graduation on Nov. 9. Graduates are encouraged to become department ambassadors to the community.

Class size is limited to 10 participants, to allow for adequate social distancing.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have no criminal record that includes felony convictions and/or arrests for domestic abuse laws (due to firearms training during the session). Regular attendance to the course is highly important to its success, and those who miss two or more classes may be disqualified from completion of the course, the press release states.

For more information or to apply, visit the department's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/bvpd, email Capt. Tim Cook, [email protected], or call 479-855-3771.