Golf committee hears about course maintenance projects

The Golf Committee met on Aug. 11 and golf maintenance director Keith Ihms told the committee that, in spite of the recent heat spell, greens around the golf courses are looking good.

He said the "sprigging" project at Scotsdale, a method of planting grass, was a success and the back nine will be able to reopen on schedule. However, at Highlands, a hydroseeding project was not as successful.

Highlands will be the site of a junior golf championship tournament in early September with about 8o young golfers between ages 14 to 18 expected to participate, golf pro Alex Sanford said.

A pro/am tournament was recently added to the event, golf operations director Darryl Muldoon said.

This is the busy season for tournaments, Sanford said. POA tournaments include a Senior Club Championship and a tournament to raise funds for Alzheimer's Disease.

A road project will affect the Country Club Golf Course for at least another year, Ihms said. The project will improve Highway 340, including the bridge over Highway 71B. Ihms said he's not confident that the road project can be completed in one year.

Flooding earlier this year is still affecting the irrigation systems, he said, and his staff will probable spend the winter cleaning out sprinkler heads.

Golf rounds were up over last year, Muldoon said. Most of the additional rounds were guests, but some out-of-town groups have canceled recently, possibly due to the increase in covid cases. Year-to-date numbers are also high.

"And we thought last year was busy," he said.

He told the group that he has been meeting with the leaders of golf groups recently and plans to continue meeting with leaders in the future. He also plans to design placards for the golf carts that will help educate golfers about local rules.

Like the other Joint Advisory committees, the golf committee discussed their recommendations for the 2022 budget.