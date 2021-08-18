Council hears about public art opportunity

During a work session Monday night, the Bella Vista City Council heard details about a public art opportunity at the Bella Vista Library.

Demara Titzer, president of the Bella Vista Arts Council, gave a presentation to the council about the proposed public art, which would be six lightning bug sculptures that light up. They would be connected to the main power at the library, she said. The arts council will lead the fundraising efforts for the sculptures, which cost $500 each. The city would be responsible for maintaining them. When asked what kind of maintenance they would require, Titzer said they are made of upcycled materials that age naturally, and the only maintenance would be to replace the light bulbs.

Councilmember Steven Bourke thanked Titzer and the arts council for their work on the project. He said the sculptures would look really nice at the library and were a modest investment in the library grounds.

Councilmember Larry Wilms asked about the cost of running the circuit to the sculptures. Titzer said this cost is being covered by a board member.

Councilmember Doug Fowler said he thought the lightning bugs would add a "whimsical flair" to the library and that children would love it.

Titzer also added the arts council is excited to place some sort of sculpture at the new public safety building and will hopefully have specifics soon.

The council also discussed the city's paving policy. Councilmember John Flynn said the street department figured out that the city's current policy of paving 150 feet on new construction is costing the city $40,000 per year. The council discussed whether to do away with that policy or change it in some way.

Councilmember James Wozniak suggested that, if the city did not continue to pave, could it at least brush hog and possibly grade to the lot. Fowler suggested putting down gravel instead of paving. Flynn said gravel could be tricky because all the streets in Bella Vista are on an incline and, during rains, the gravel would wash out and have to be replaced.

Councilmember Larry Wilms opined that, when someone chooses to build on an inaccessible street, it is the city's duty to make the street accessible via an all-weather surface so a fire truck can get down the street in all weather conditions.

"We have an obligation to grade it for drainage and make it safe. How we choose to do that is our prerogative," he said.

Bourke said it is unfair for existing residents to incur the expense of paving new roads. He said the city should put that expense where every other city puts it -- on the developer.

The council also discussed the septic system ordinance.

Staff Attorney Jason Kelley said the ordinance requires septic systems to meet a certain septic capacity per bedroom and defines what a bedroom is.

Bourke was of the opinion that home buyers buying a home with a septic system for the first time need to be educated about what they are getting into and wanted to know if the city can require that they be given a manual and information about maintenance.

Kelley said there was probably a way to require that, but it would be more of a real estate industry issue than a septic ordinance issue.

The council also reviewed a resolution authorizing the mayor and city clerk to enter into an agreement with Emergency Vehicle Specialists in an amount not to exceed $92,181 for the purchase of 10 self-contained breathing apparatuses.

Fire Chief Steve Sims said the department has some air packs that are completely out of service, others that are 1997 compliant and some that are 19 years old, along with two that are 2013 compliant and one that is 2018 compliant.

"They last a long time if you take care of them," he said.