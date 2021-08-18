Cards and Games

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 11 were: Table 1 -- first, David Backer; second (tie), Linda Ervin and Ray Borst.

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners Aug. 5 were: first, Marty Watson; second, Eileen Kringshin; third, Mildred Vennerbeck.

Winners Aug. 12 were: first Marty Watson; second Mildred Vennerbeck; third, Connie Clark.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 6 were: Table 1 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Van Bateman. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Bill Schernikau. High Score -- Wayne Doyle

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) takes place at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 8 were: Blue Team (won) -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Dieleman and Ron Madsen. Red Team -- Marj Shafer, Jerry Vnuk, Laura Wiersema, Mike McConnell and Jerry Yarno.