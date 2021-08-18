Bella vista woman still missing on Monday

BELLA VISTA -- On Thursday, 74-year-old Barbara Doyle, who reportedly suffered from dementia, was admitted into the Brookfield Assisted Living facility on the west side of Bella Vista. Four hours later, Doyle had wandered off and was missing.

Officials said they believe Doyle wandered off on foot from the Brookfield Assisted Living facility that afternoon around 3, after being admitted that morning around 11. The 5-foot, 120-pound woman was last seen wearing black jeans and a grey T-shirt-like sweater with black glasses that can hang around her neck, officials said.

"Barbara Doyle has not yet been located," according to a news release posted on the police department's Facebook page at 1:15 p.m. on Monday.

The release goes on to state: "Since we first received the call Aug. 12 that she had gone missing, we have had personnel from 12 agencies helping us search approximately 400 acres. We have relied on professionals trained in search and rescue to be sure we are searching as completely, methodically and thoroughly as we can. We've deployed personnel on foot, ATVs, vehicles, boats, bikes and horseback, as well as used canines and drones to search and re-search the ground and the water.

"We are grateful to all those who have assisted, from boots on the ground to meals provided. We will continue to search this week, following up on some other geographic areas we can consider, as well as some electronic methods we can use. We ask that the public remain aware of their surroundings and of their individual properties, and report anything suspicious at any time."

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Bella Vista Police Department at 479-855-3771.

Doyle has possible dementia and has been known to wander from home in the past, staying near major roadways, authorities said.

Her husband, who lives in a nearby neighborhood, told police she has not returned home. He is the only relative in the area.

The Bella Vista Police Department, the Bella Vista Fire Department, the Benton County's Sheriff's Office, Benton County Search and Rescue and the Bentonville Police Department are searching for Doyle. Other agencies, such as the Gravette Police Department and the McDonald County Sheriff's Office, also have aided in the search.

On Sunday morning, officials said they continued to work tirelessly on the search, but did not have new information to share.

On Saturday morning, the Bella Vista Police Department posted on social media that multiple bloodhounds were utilized Friday night and yielded some progress, but that the search continued. The department thanked other agencies who have provided special training, personnel and equipment for the effort.