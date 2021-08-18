Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below. Concerts (except the last two) are scheduled at Blowing Springs, with food available from Prime Cut.

Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission and exhibits representing over 100 years of Bella Vista history. All museum volunteers are fully vaccinated. Programs are available by appointment on Bella Vista history and on pioneer living for teachers and students, including homeschooled children, in the museum and at the 1912 Settler's Cabin next door. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-233. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours:

Monday -- Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is closed Sunday.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will return this year from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features, handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee -- and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out. Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the church.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. There will be more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 bloody marys and mimosas at a Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Property Owners Association POA

• Metfield Pool closes for the season on Sunday, Aug. 15.

• The Avalon Beach will remain open weekends only after Sunday, Aug. 15, and will remain open through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

• Kingsdale Pools will remain open daily through mid-September.

Surrounding Area

36th Annual Frisco Festival Aug. 20-21

The 36th Annual Frisco Festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, on the historic brick streets of downtown Rogers and in the newly renovated Railyard Park. The Frisco Festival is a tradition that has been delighting people from Northwest Arkansas and beyond for over three decades. If you've never been, you don't want to miss this family-friendly downtown street festival honoring Rogers' rich railroad heritage and showcasing the local quality of life. Frisco Festival has become one of the area's biggest street parties and includes many fun and tasty experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

Bring your dancing shoes for live music at the new Butterfield Stage both Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday will feature a variety of community programs, such as fitness classes, a large dog walk and local school performances. Local food trucks will be peppered throughout the Festival footprint. Selections will vary from American, Latin, carnival and many other favorite sweets and savories, and there is a great selection of restaurants in downtown.

The festival also features a carefully curated selection of local makers and crafters selling their items. Whether it be jewelry, clothing, home goods, artwork, stuff for the kids and dog, there will be something for everyone. This year's kid zone will feature activities such as make and takes, games, art stations, bike course, cardboard train races, a rock climbing wall and other amusements. Kid zones are not only on a dedicated block but scattered throughout. Plus the new Playard Park features fun equipment to climb around on and a splash pad.

Another multi-decade tradition at the Frisco Festival is the classic car show that spans several blocks Saturday morning. This year it will be even bigger. Local businesses buy a trophy and award it to their favorite ride, which is unique from any other local car show. Just like all other Saturday mornings May through October, the DTR Market will be set up in the Frisco Plaza on First street. The DTR Market features local farmers, makers, growers and bakers. A local musician will also be performing at the market that morning.

There is excitement in bringing a new tradition to the festival this year with a block showcasing all that is bicycle-related in Rogers and NWA. There will be bikes to try out, a group ride, kids' course, local clubs and organizations, maybe even some BMX demonstrations. Stay tuned for more to come.