Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended) -- Sunday school and adult Bible classes at 9:45 a.m.; and Pastor Hass leads Christianity 101 to learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to members.

GriefShare classes will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. GriefShare is a support group to provide help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend.

The Sonday Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 8, in the church front parking lot. All two-, three- and four-wheel vehicles are welcome to an afternoon drive and then a light supper.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is at 10 a.m. Sundays. Due to the upsurge in covid cases, masks are recommended. Childcare is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The guest preacher this Sunday is the Rev. Kade Curry, former pastor at First Presbyterian Church, Springdale and currently a licensed counselor specializing in law enforcement and first responder care.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Bella Vista Community Church

The worship service is 10 a.m. Sunday.

There is a women's fellowship from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday mornings for coffee and conversation. Women's fellowship meets between Bible study sessions. The upcoming study is on Linda Dillow's book, "Calm My Anxious Heart: A Woman's Guide to Finding Contentment." Call the church office for more information.

SOLOS, for widows and single women, resumes meetings on the second Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to noon in McKay Hall for coffee, cookies and games (canasta, Texas canasta, bridge, and Mexican train) beginning Aug. 14. Please call the church office to make your reservation for a table.

A Prayer Shawl Ministry group meets the third Wednesday of every month at 1 p.m. to knit prayer shawls and prayer squares and is always looking for more knitters. Join its next meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 18. Experience is not required to join.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org, for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall. $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family members are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services at Highlands Church are at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. Pre-recorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the church website for those wanting to worship from home. You can join online at humcbv.com.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Bible study is from 10:45-11:15 a.m. A coffee gathering is in between.