Arts council president is in film industry

Demara Titzer, president of the Bella Vista Arts Council, works in the film industry drawing on her years of experience in other jobs.

She lived in Los Angeles for 20 years, working in fashion and then moving into technology. She said there were a lot of new tech companies rising from the breakup of AT&T, and she had a lot of success in sales. She began working with Fortune 500 clients and then had the opportunity to come to Northwest Arkansas in 2002 to build a relationship with Walmart. She did that for 14 years, working for MCI Telecommunications.

After moving here, she started sponsoring film festivals and programs at Crystal Bridges. She became connected with the film industry here and began learning about it. In 2017, she began working for Rockhill Studios, a film production company in Fayetteville, on the film "FREDI." Her role was to educate the community and help build a film industry in the area.

"It's kind of crazy I lived in LA for 20 years and wasn't in the film industry and somehow ended up in the film industry in Arkansas," she said.

She began talking to chambers of commerce, Rotary Clubs, schools, etc., and attending networking events and conferences. She said her ability to be resourceful under pressure was a good fit for the film industry.

Since she began working in the film industry, she has arranged hotels, rental cars and catering, worked with a city to close roads, and provided props like a police car and a transit bus. She said the community has been excited to work with the film industry, and all these partners get to come to the red carpet screenings.

She also said Rockhill has hired film students as interns, and the students are now making their own movies. She is helping them get into film festivals.

"I am so impressed with how professional they are," she said.

When she first moved here, she learned there were amazing art galleries in Fayetteville, she said. She started building a collection and meeting artists. She has curated six art exhibitions. Business owners wanted to support local artists by hanging art in their businesses, she said, and they would ask her if she knew any artists. She did not have a background in curating but she started doing installations, going to studios, collecting biographies, getting photos of art and promoting artists on social media to provide the artists a chance to show their work.

As a result of all this, she ended up joining the Bella Vista Arts Council Advisory Committee. When a position on the board opened, she was asked to join, and then she was asked to be president when a previous president's term ended.

She said the organization's Artist of the Month program is important because it recognizes Bella Vista's artists and showcases them to the rest of Arkansas. The program celebrates not only fine artists but also singers, writers, musicians and craft persons, she said.

Titzer said public art is something Bella Vista needs to be thinking about, just as the rest of Northwest Arkansas has done.

"We have a unique opportunity to place public art at the new public safety building, the new Fire Station 3 and the library, where they have an expansion," she said. She noted infrastructure for some type of public art, whether a platform or electricity, could be added to the new buildings by architects.

"The main goal of public art is to provide artwork residents can be proud of but also to attract tourism," she said.