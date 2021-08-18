Animal Shelter cancels events

In an email from the executive director of the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, Deidre Knight-Matney explains the cancellation of two dearly loved events.

"It is with deep regret that we must announce the cancellation of two or our fall fund-raising events. The Dog Days of Summer at Kingsdale Swimming Pool and The Wiener Takes All Dachshund Races at the Loch Lomond Dog Park will not be held in 2021."

"Due to the resurgence of COVID-19 and the delta variant, the board of directors has voted to avoid any potential spread of the virus through close contact at these events. We believe this is in the best interest of our loyal supporters, volunteers, and staff."