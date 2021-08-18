No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

Exposure Presumptives for Particulate Matter

The Department of Veterans Affairs has created a list of three presumptive conditions related to particulate matter exposure. Specifically, it will now cover asthma, rhinitis and sinusitis, but only if you served in a covered area and had one of those conditions within 10 years of leaving the military.

Locations and dates of service are specific: Afghanistan, Djibouti, Syria and Uzbekistan during the Persian Gulf War, from Sept. 19, 2001 to the present; or the Southwest Asia theater of operations, from Aug. 2, 1990 to the present. It covers Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the neutral zone between Iraq and Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, the Gulf of Aden, the Gulf of Oman, the Persian Gulf, the Arabian Sea, Red Sea and the airspace above these locations.

With particulate matter exposure, they're talking about the open burn pits, in which there might have been petroleum, munitions, plastics, metal, chemicals, medical and human waste and more. In some cases, however, the exposure was sand, sand and more sand, or smoke from oil-well fires, aircraft exhaust, dust, fuel ... the list goes on. Your exposure, of course, depends on the amount of time you spent there, wind direction and the types of waste.

Check the Burn Pits page (www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures/burnpits) and the Exposures page: (www.publichealth.va.gov/exposures).

It's said that if you already have a claim in for one of those illnesses, you don't have to do a thing. You'll hear back about a decision. I vote for not waiting. Don't take a chance that somebody will misplace your claim, especially if you have a claim for other conditions as well. Make a call. Or use VA Form 21-526EZ for first claims.

If you ever signed up on the Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry (AHOBPR), check to see that you're still on the list. Print out a copy and use that to submit with your claim.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* The opposite of paranoia is pronoia. A person suffering from pronoia feels that people or entities around them are plotting to do them good!

* American flags left on the moon will eventually get bleached white by the sun.

* Only two animals have the ability to see behind themselves without turning around: the rabbit and the parrot. Their eyes are on the sides of their head, allowing them to swivel 360 degrees.

* Not that we ever gave any real thought to the matter, but "snow-bones" are the lines of snow or ice left at the sides of roads after the rest of the snow has melted.

* David Babcock broke a Guinness World Record for his time in the Kansas City marathon, at 5 hours, 48 minutes and 27 seconds. But not for running -- he managed to complete the race while knitting a scarf that measured just over 12 feet long. As he said later, "Knitting the whole way really did help distract me from the hard parts of the marathon."

* At the planet Neptune's highest altitudes, winds blow at more than 1,100 mph.

* Mozart sold the most CDs in 2016, beating out Adele, Drake and Beyonce, even though those artists all had Grammy-winning hits that year.

* In the 16th century, Parliament passed a law declaring the use of makeup "to deceive an Englishman into marriage" punishable as witchcraft.

* A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults by the skincare brand StriVectin found 63% admitted to spending at least half their time on video calls staring at their own face, while 58% admitted to getting so distracted by their own appearance that they sometimes stopped listening.

Thought for the Day: "Of all the liars in the world, sometimes the worst are our own fears." -- Rudyard Kipling

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

THE POWER OF VISUALATION

North dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] 10 6 3

[H] A K 8

[D] A K J 6

[C] A 7 3

WEST

[S] J 4

[H] Q 10 9 3

[D] 9 7 5 4

[C] 10 9 2

EAST

[S] A Q 9 8 7 2

[H] J 6

[D] 10 2

[C] K J 8

SOUTH

[S] K 5

[H] 7 5 4 2

[D] Q 8 3

[C] Q 6 5 4

The bidding:

North East South West

1 [D] 1 [S] Pass Pass

Dble Pass 1 NT Pass

3 NT

Opening lead -- jack of spades.

Assume you've arrived at three notrump on the bidding shown, and West leads the jack of spades. East contributes the nine on the first trick, and you take the king. How would you continue?

At first glance, it seems you are faced with an impossible assignment. You have only eight tricks in view, and the queen of clubs is your sole hope for a ninth. However, there doesn't appear to be any way to score a trick with the queen without conceding a trick to the king first, and if you do, East will run enough spades to set the contract.

But when the deal occurred, South made three notrump, and, what's more, there was nothing the opponents could do about it.

Declarer began by cashing four diamonds, East discarding a club and a heart. Next came the A-K of hearts. East followed to the first heart, but had to discard a spade on the second one in order to protect his king of clubs.

By this time, South had taken seven tricks and the defense none. It was clear from East's discard of a spade that he had relinquished a spade winner in order to guard the club king. East's remaining six cards therefore had to be the A-Q-x-x of spades and doubleton king of clubs.

Accordingly, declarer next led the ten of spades from dummy. East collected four spade tricks, but had to lead a club at the end, allowing South to score the queen and ace and so make his contract.

Note that East could not have escaped the impending endplay by taking the ace of spades at trick one and returning a spade to declarer's king. In that case, South would have proceeded as before, eventually throwing East into the lead with dummy's last spade to achieve the same result.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.