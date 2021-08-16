The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Bella Vista meetings move to virtual-only via Zoom

by Staff Report | August 16, 2021 at 9:28 a.m.

Notice is hereby given that a public hearing with the City of Bella Vista Board of Zoning Adjustment previously announced herein to be held at 5:30 p.m. on the 17th day of August 2021 at 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. (BV District Court) will NOW BE HELD online on the same day and time but via Zoom. The link to join the online meeting will be provided at:

https://www.bellavistaar.gov/.

Please forward any questions or comments in writing to the Department of Community Development Services; c/o Planner; 616 West Lancashire Boulevard; Bella Vista, Arkansas 72715 or email Derek Linn at [email protected]

The City Council work session scheduled for 5:30 this evening (Aug. 16) will also be held on Zoom. To attend virtually, log in via the link below:

MEETING LINK

The work session agenda is available at the link below:

Work Session Agenda

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT