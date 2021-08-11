Weekly Vista Obituaries for Aug. 11, 2021

Virgil Glenn Hartsock

Virgil Glenn Hartsock passed away August 2, 2021, surrounded by family.

Glenn was born February 20, 1936, in Belgrade, NE to Earl and Eva Hartsock. He grew up in Nebraska and Colorado. He graduated from Albion High School, Albion, NE with the class of 1954 and served in the U.S. Navy for four years. He earned a BA degree in Education and a MS degree in School Administration from Kearney State College. He married Judith Furr in Albion, NE on June 16, 1962.

He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Dayle and older sister Donna Keehn.

He is survived by his wife Judith; sons, Gary (Nancy) of Urbandale, IA, and Paul (Shelley) of Bentonville, AR; and grandchildren Hallie, Joshua and Lauren Hartsock of Bentonville, AR.

Glenn has made an anatomical donation through the Genesis program to the Medical Education and Research Institute, Memphis, TN.

There will be no service per his request.

Cards and memorials may be directed to the family of Glenn Hartsock, c/o Gary Hartsock, 6900 Maryland Drive, Urbandale, IA 50322, to be donated at a later date.

Ronald M Hiller

Ronald M. Hiller, 82, died Aug. 1, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice, Bentonville.

He was born June 9, 1939, in Chicago, Ill. He married Joan Mary Dobson in 1967 in Chicago and spent 54 years together. He was a member of Knights of Columbus, where he earned the position of Grand Knight.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert Victoria and Deloris (Cerny) Victoria; brother, David Hiller; and sister, Mary Zupanzick (Victoria).

He is survived by his spouse, Joan of Bella Vista; daughter, Kelly Hiller of Tucson, Ariz.; son, Robert (Ashley) Hiller of Rogers; son, Chris Hiller of Oswego, Ill.; daughter, Kathy (Chris) Button of Joliet, Ill.; 15 grandchildren; and brother, Tony Victoria of Bolingbrook, Ill.

A visitation was held prior to Mass at St. Bernard of Clairvaux Catholic Church in Bella Vista on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with a rosary following.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's Association, 5506 W. Walsh Lane, Suite 212, Rogers, AR 72758 or Circle of Life Hospice, 1201 NE Legacy Pkwy, Bentonville, AR 72712.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements were by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.

Kathlyn Marie Ackerman Churchman Tillman

Kathlyn Marie Ackerman Churchman Tillman died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Bella Vista, Ark., after a lengthy illness.

She was born in Alton, Ill., Sept. 25, 1935, to Herman L. and Marie (Brunworth) Ackerman.

A graduate of Alton Senior High School and the Lutheran School of Nursing in St. Louis, Mo., in 1956, she began a lifelong career as a registered nurse, initially with the U.S. Navy, stationed in Oakland, Calif., where she married Sgt. Herbert Churchman, USMC, who preceded her in death in 1976; four children were born to them. They made their homes in Delaware, Illinois, and Florida over the course of their careers. She met her second husband, Dr. Ernest F. Tillman, while working in the Pediatric Unit at Alton Memorial Hospital, adding four bonus children. A retirement to Bella Vista in 1995 allowed her to learn to golf. They were active members in several clubs and members of Community Church and Bella Vista Lutheran Church. She enjoyed quilting, playing cards and following Sooners football.

In addition to her parents and both of her husbands, Herbert Churchman and Ernest Tillman (2001), she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert Ackerman, William C. Ackerman; her daughter, Karen Kay (KK) Churchman; and son-in-law, Peter Machetta.

She is survived by her daughters, Gayle Machetta, Kim Denham (Robin); son, Dan Churchman (Leigh); and by her bonus family, Paul Tillman (Jane), Richard Tillman (Teresa), Carol Haukap, Joanne Berry (David); 16 grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Linda Ackerman, Carol Ackerman, Anna Marie Austin.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, with interment at Roselawn Cemetery in Bethalto, Ill.

Memorial donations have been designated to the Quilts of Valor Foundation, P.O. Box 191, Winterset, IA 50273, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralmation.com.

Arrangements are by Bella Vista Funeral Home & Crematory, 2258 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista, Ark.