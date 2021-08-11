RELIGION: Losing yourself in the adoration of God

Back in the '70s we often sang, "Let's forget about ourselves, and magnify the Lord and worship him."

It's a great attitude to bring with you on Sunday morning: Today, I'll forget about me, what I want and what I think I need, and I'll focus instead on giving God the honor God deserves.

When you come with this attitude, it doesn't matter if the musicians play the wrong notes or the worship leader chooses the wrong songs because you're not here to be blessed, you're here to be a blessing. You're not here to be entertained, you're here to lift up God's holy name.

The paradox of worship is that the less you think about what you're getting out of it, the more you tend to get out of it. There's something emotionally satisfying about losing yourself in the adoration of God.

By the way, it's also a good attitude to take with you between Sundays: Today isn't about me or my expectations; today is about worshiping God and serving others.

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.