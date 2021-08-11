Police department hosts night out

The Bella Vista Police Department hosted its annual National Night Out event on Aug. 3 at Kingsdale Pavilion. Residents gathered to meet officers and have a hamburger or a hot dog while visiting various informational stations.

Chief James Graves said this is the department's biggest annual event, giving residents a chance to come out and meet officers face-to-face. He noted there were representatives from all different areas of the department, including SWAT, hostage negotiation, dispatch and more.

"We try to do some fun things, things that are interactive," he said. "We get a lot of good feedback. We usually get several hundred people."

"This is one of the best events to bring the police and the community together," said Mayor Peter Christie. He noted the city has excellent first responders.

"We are very lucky to live where we live," he said. Not only events like the National Night Out, but also the Citizens Police Academy, which introduces citizens to what it's like to stand in the shoes of a police officer, are very important, he said.

"The police are totally committed," he said. "This takes weeks of planning,"

Visitors to the event crowded around an evidence table filled with seized items from crime scenes. A bike rodeo was set up for children to enjoy. Police vehicles were on display.

At the SWAT tent, Staff Sgt. Eric Palmer was near some drones used by the department. He said they are used for searching for lost children or elderly people, doing reconnaissance during SWAT operations, for manhunts or any time something needs to be seen remotely without putting an officer in danger. He said the department has two FAA drone-certified pilots on staff.

At the dispatch tent, dispatcher Jamie Abbott was introducing people to different programs, such as Operation Good Morning, which is popular among seniors. Seniors who sign up for the program will receive an automated phone call at a time of their choosing each morning that prompts them to press a button. If they do not answer, a dispatcher will make a follow-up call and, if needed, an officer will be dispatched to check on the senior. For more information, call the police department's non-emergency number: 479-855-3771.

Abbott also shared about Project Lifesaver of Benton County, which she said provides bracelets with trackers for people with dementia or severe autism who tend to wander. For more information on Project Lifesaver, contact Lieut. Ryan Harmon at 479-855-3771 or St. Theodore's Episcopal Church at 479-855-2715.

She also said Smart 911 is a way to provide information for 911 calls in a safety profile that will be displayed to the dispatcher whenever calling 911. Information that could be provided includes a photo; vehicle make, model and license plate number; emergency contacts; family members; address details; medical information; and animals in the household. For more information, go to smart911.com.