Planning commission approves rezoning requests

The Bella Vista Planning Commission approved three rezoning requests at its meeting Monday, along with other requests.

The first request was to rezone a piece of private land from P1 to R1 for low-density residential use. The property is on Heswall Lane adjacent to the Queensboro subdivision.

During a public hearing on the rezoning, a member of the public asked how the owners intended to develop the land. Planning commission member Daniel Ellis said there are no plans yet. The commission voted to approve the rezoning, and it will be considered by the city council at its next regular meeting.

The commission also considered rezoning a 16-acre property on Chelsea Road from P1 to R1. The property is adjacent to the intersection with Tudor Road and is located between platted blocks.

It was approved.

A third rezoning request consisted of 6.6 acres at Highlands Boulevard and Hatcher Hollow, 1.6 acres east of Highlands at Queensferry Drive and 1.028 acres west of Highlands at Queensferry Drive, to be rezoned from P1 to R1. The land use was to be low-density residential.

The commission approved this request.

Next, the commission looked at waivers for Village Pet Hospital for turning radii on a minor arterial and distance between a driveway and an intersection. The commission approved these waivers conditional upon the business removing a gravel parking lot.

The commission reviewed a request to combine two lots on Dartmoor Road that had been split and the owner wanted to return the property to the original plat. This request was approved.