OPINION: The Lord did not command us to like one another but to love one another

Some time ago, my daughter shared with me a June 29, 2020, homily by Pope Francis. Pope Francis has proclaimed a Gospel of Joy and Peace, of care for the poor and the earth, "our common home." It is so relevant for today that I want to share it with you. I don't know what media it was published in, so I cannot give proper credit for it, except for the author. In addition, I have upgraded the language, since I assume it was written in another language and translated. Jorge Mario Bergoglio, SJ, was the archbishop of Buenos Aires from 1998 until his election as pope in 2013.

"Peter and Paul were very different individuals: Peter, a fisherman who spent his days amid boats and nets, and Paul, a learned Pharisee who taught in synagogues. When they went forth on mission, Peter spoke to Jews, and Paul to pagans. And when their paths crossed, they could argue heatedly, as Paul is unashamed to admit in one of his letters (cf. Gal 2:11) where the Bible says Paul really got in "Peter's face." In short, they were two very different people, yet they saw one another as brothers, as happens in close-knit families where there may be frequent arguments but unfailing love. Yet the closeness that joined Peter and Paul did not come from natural inclinations, but from the Lord. The Lord did not command us to like one another, but to love one another. He is the one who unites us, without making us all alike. He unites us in our differences.

The story from Acts 12 brings us to the source of this unity. It relates how the newly born Church was experiencing a moment of crisis: Herod was furious, a violent persecution had broken out, and the Apostle James had been killed. And now Peter had been arrested. The community seemed headless, everyone fearing for his life. Yet at that tragic moment, no one ran away, no one thought about saving his own skin, no one abandoned the others, but all joined in prayer. From prayer they drew strength, from prayer came a unity more powerful than any threat.

Let us notice something else: at that dramatic moment, no one complained about Herod's evil and his persecution. It is pointless, even tedious, for Christians to waste their time complaining about the world, about society, about everything that is not right. Complaints change nothing. Let us remember that complaining is the door that closes us off from the Holy Spirit. The first is narcissism, the second discouragement, the third pessimism. Narcissism makes you look at yourself constantly in a mirror; discouragement leads to complaining and pessimism to thinking everything is dark and bleak. These three attitudes close the door to the Holy Spirit. Those Christians did not cast blame; rather, they prayed. In that community, no one said: "If Peter had been more careful, we would not be in this situation." No one. Humanly speaking, there were reasons to criticize Peter, but no one criticized him. They did not complain about Peter; they prayed for him. They did not talk about Peter behind his back; they talked to God.

We today can ask: "Are we protecting our unity, our unity in the Church, with prayer? Are we praying for one another?" What would happen if we prayed more and complained less, if we had a more tranquil tongue?"

The word that most clearly defines law enforcement today in our country is "change." Everything is in a state of transition. Law enforcement personnel are leaving their positions in droves, with suicides and retirements being the two main reasons for leaving. Numerous departments are experiencing around one-third of their personnel leaving. Some people want to defund the police; others want to strengthen the police. In the same way, law enforcement chaplaincy also has been changing, with chaplains struggling to discover new ways to assist their officers.

I was asked by a reporter from one of our television news stations what it is that brings out so many law enforcement people whenever a police officer is killed in the line of duty. The answer was easy: law enforcement personnel do not always agree with one another, but they know that all of them face the same kind of dangerous work every day; and losing someone is like losing a brother or sister. They have each other's back. It's a little like Peter and Paul. They may have disagreed on occasion, but they belonged to the same brotherhood. A careful study of the New Testament will reveal that both of them supported one another in their service to the Lord. And, instead of complaining, they worked together to bring in the Kingdom.

Wouldn't it be nice for people today to remember that we all are a part of the human race? And, while we may disagree about a lot of things, to remember that the things that bind us together are much stronger and more important than those which tear us apart. Our country is now struggling with the things that separate us. Maybe it is time for all of us to start praying and to work for the things that bind us together.

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches, USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.