Greenway trail to Metfield Park now open

BELLA VISTA -- The city of Bella Vista has announced the official opening of the Blowing Springs Greenway, a three-mile paved trail connecting Metfield Park in Bella Vista to the current northern terminus of the Razorback Regional Greenway at Blowing Springs Park.

This stretch of trail creates a continuous paved trail connection from Metfield south to Fayetteville -- a total of 46 miles one way. The trail's placement within residential areas in Bella Vista is unique to the Northwest Arkansas area, as it connects more households than on other parts of the Razorback Regional Greenway quickly and conveniently to schools, parks and other recreational opportunities.

"This paved trail is the first of its kind in Bella Vista, joining our nearly 100 miles of existing soft-surface trails and adding to our abundance of recreational opportunities," said Mayor Peter Christie. "I am thrilled with the addition of this greenway in our city, allowing residents of all ages and abilities to set out and enjoy some time outdoors."

Design and construction of the 10-foot-wide concrete trail was administered by the NWA Trailblazers, and the city and was funded by a $3 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation. The project was also completed in cooperation with the Bella Vista Property Owners Association via a license agreement with the city to allow public use where the trail crosses its common property.

Erin Rushing, director of NWA Trailblazers, said this trail has been in the works since 2005 and is included in the city's master trail plan, and he is excited to see it finally come to fruition.

"The construction of the Back 40 trails really opened the door for trail development opportunities in Bella Vista," Rushing said, "but there are few places in the city where the topography allows for a continuous three-mile paved greenway."

"Recreation is great," he added, "but so many people can also use this greenway for alternative transportation, and that is even better."

The greenway is open to the public and suitable for bikes, pedestrians, families with strollers, dogs on leashes, and more. Parking is available at the Blowing Springs trailhead, 700 Blowing Springs Road, or Metfield Park, 1 Hilltop Drive. Per city ordinance, no motorized vehicles are allowed.