Clothing giveaway blesses others

On a weekend when parents were dropping big bucks for new school clothes, several Bella Vistans were blessed by a community clothing giveaway.

Bella Vista Baptist Church senior pastor Brent Summerhill looked around the room full of neatly labeled tables laden with organized clothes. "A 15-year-old put this together," he said, proudly.

On Saturday afternoon, shoppers took advantage of the event, held inside the cool, air-conditioned church basement on a hot afternoon. Each was given a brown shopping bag to fill. Jaeger Bauer, a Boy Scout working on his Eagle Scout award, said he hoped the event would help parents stretch their back-to-school budget.

The giveaway was held Friday evening and Saturday afternoon at the church.

Bauer, who is a member of Troop 3410B, oversaw strategic operations to help the project run smoothly.

Bauer's father, Jonah, said a great deal of prep work provided the organized foundation for such a large-scale project. Because all clothes were sorted, folded and labeled, volunteers could simply place the clothes from the labeled boxes to the proper tables, he said. The set-up was quick.

By Saturday afternoon, organizers had yet to limit the number of people inside shopping, due to health concerns. A good ebb and flow of the crowd kept some people looking, then moving on after their shopping was complete, Jonah said.

Brandi Bauer, Jaeger's mother, said several people were instrumental in making sure the project was successful. Several ladies of the church helped drum up more volunteers.

People sorting systematically helped in the project's flow, she added.

In addition, an anonymous donor contributed funds. Organizers utilized that donation to purchase a set of new socks and a package of underwear for each size in the girls' category, with additional packages in the 10-12 size.

Two sets of socks and underwear were purchased for each size in the boys' category.

The Boy Scout said he planned to donate all the remaining clothes to two other nonprofits -- a church in Noel, Mo., and the Dead Project will help others with clothing needs.