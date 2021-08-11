Bella Vista Police Reports

Monday, July 12

8:59 a.m. Police responded to a report of a missing child on Dogwood Drive. The child was found at 9:04 a.m.

Tuesday, July 13

8:19 p.m. Police received a report that on Overton Lane, lights were going on and off inside a vacant home.

Wednesday, July 14

8:57 p.m. Police arrested Joshua Nelson, 35, in connection with driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license.

Thursday, July 15

9:53 p.m. A cashier at Walgreens reported a man left the store on a bicycle with a case of beer after the cashier refused to serve the man because he was intoxicated.

Friday, July 16

4:54 p.m. Police arrested Jordan Taylor Washington, 27, in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver during a traffic stop.

Saturday, July 17

10:11 a.m. Police received a report that someone broke into two vehicles on Elvendon Drive and stole a wallet.

Sunday, July 18

1:49 p.m. Police received a report that someone stole a mountain bike from a carport on Clevedon Circle.

Monday, July 19

11:07 a.m. Police received a report on Country Club Circle that a moving company backed in and damaged a mailbox.

Tuesday, July 20

3:42 p.m. Police received a report of a pink bike laying in the woods next to Allen's. There were reportedly no kids around.

Wednesday, July 21

5:45 p.m. Police received a report that, at Billingsley and Hartsfield, a young man selling cleaning products had been in the area for about five hours.

Thursday, July 22

11:37 a.m. A resident on Sandhurst Drive reported that people were driving by his house taking pictures and people were coming up to his porch but not wanting to talk to him.

Friday, July 23

6:47 p.m. Police received a complaint on Queensferry Circle of people out walking dogs without leashes.

Saturday, July 24

3:54 p.m. Police received a report of shots heard at Highland Road and Chelsea. There reportedly was a gap between the sounds and they did not sound like fireworks.

Sunday, July 25

6:49 a.m. Police received a report on Eleanor Lane of a missing big blue garbage can.