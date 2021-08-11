Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

International Food Festival

The Aug. 14 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Italian cuisine. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 11. Cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome.

The last event will be held on Oct. 9 with Oktoberfest to host German fare.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below. Concerts (except the last two) are scheduled at Blowing Springs, with food available from Prime Cut.

Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission and exhibits representing over 100 years of Bella Vista history. Donations of items that have a direct connection to Bella Vista history are welcome. Donations are also accepted of small items for selling in our gift shop as a fundraiser for the museum. All museum staff are volunteers so any funds raised go toward operating costs of the museum. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

Library hours:

Monday -- Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday -- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday -- 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The library is closed Sunday.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

St. Bernard Women's Club Annual Holiday Bazaar

Winter Wonderland will return this year from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6

The bazaar will be bigger and better this year after last year's covid cancellation. The church's Tuesday Crafters have been busy making some of the annual requested items and creating new items to share. The annual bazaar features, handmade holiday crafts, baked goods, hand-painted items, jewelry, the famous Trinkets & Treasures, floral, and a 50/50 drawing and raffle items. There will be breakfast -- cinnamon rolls and coffee; and lunch -- chicken noodle soup or chili, pulled pork sandwich, pie, iced tea or coffee. Carry-outs will also be available. With Christmas around the corner, it is time to put this year's Winter Wonderland on the calendar so as not to miss out! Bring your friends and neighbors and watch for the big bazaar sign in front of the Church.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. There will be more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 bloody marys and mimosas at a Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Property Owners Association POA

Back to School Family Night at BV Bar & Grill -- Due to popular demand, the date of Back to School Family Night was moved to Saturday, Aug. 14, with special family-friendly entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m. More details will be released soon.

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The beach at Lake Avalon features a swimming area, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own cards for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Surrounding Area

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas

Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, a nonprofit providing transitional living and resources for women in recovery and their children, has opened a thrift shop in Rogers. The thrift shop, Oasis of Hope, provides jobs for women in recovery while donations provide clothing to men and women in recovery free of charge. The Oasis of Hope boutique atmosphere is unique, and the shop also houses Cup of Hope Coffee Shop. Proceeds from both the coffee shop and the thrift shop benefit the Oasis of Northwest Arkansas mission which works on the premise of Recovering, Rebuilding, Reclaiming Lives. The location is 115 N. Dixieland Road in Rogers. Suite 1.; website: http://oasisforwomennwa.org/.

36th Annual Frisco Festival Aug. 20-21

The 36th Annual Frisco Festival takes place on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 20-21, on the historic brick streets of downtown Rogers and in the newly renovated Railyard Park. The Frisco Festival is a tradition that has been delighting people from Northwest Arkansas and beyond for over three decades. If you've never been, you don't want to miss this family-friendly downtown street festival honoring Rogers' rich railroad heritage and showcasing the local quality of life. Frisco Festival has become one of the area's biggest street parties and includes many fun and tasty experiences for the whole family to enjoy.

Bring your dancing shoes for live music at the new Butterfield Stage both Friday and Saturday evenings from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday will feature a variety of community programs, such as fitness classes, a large dog walk and local school performances. Local food trucks will be peppered throughout the Festival footprint. Selections will vary from American, Latin, carnival and many other favorite sweets and savories, and there is a great selection of restaurants in downtown.

The festival also features a carefully curated selection of local makers and crafters selling their items. Whether it be jewelry, clothing, home goods, artwork, stuff for the kids and dog, there will be something for everyone. This year's kid zone will feature activities such as make and takes, games, art stations, bike course, cardboard train races, a rock climbing wall and other amusements. Kid zones are not only on a dedicated block but scattered throughout. Plus the new Playard Park features fun equipment to climb around on and a splash pad.

Another multi-decade tradition at the Frisco Festival is the classic car show that spans several blocks Saturday morning. This year it will be even bigger. Local businesses buy a trophy and award it to their favorite ride, which is unique from any other local car show. Just like all other Saturday mornings May through October the DTR Market will be set up in the Frisco Plaza on First street. The DTR Market features local farmers, makers, growers and bakers. A local musician will also be performing at the market that morning.

There is excitement in bringing a new tradition to the festival this year with a block showcasing all that is bicycle-related in Rogers and NWA. There will be bikes to try out, a group ride, kids' course, local clubs and organizations, maybe even some BMX demonstrations. Stay tuned for more to come.