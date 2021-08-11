No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

All Hands on Deck

---

The older veterans were arrayed along the back parking lot, watching the construction of two tiny homes for Veterans Village. My mission, which I accepted, was to sidle up to one of them, the very elderly Frank, and see how I thought he was doing.

I reported back to Sarge: "Well, for starters, I couldn't tell you the last time he washed his clothes or took a shower. Looks sad."

Sarge nodded and stabbed numbers into his phone. I overheard his end of the conversation with his granddaughter.

"Baby girl, this is Granddad. You up for a spy mission?" He gave her the particulars, and when she called back 15 minutes later he put her on speaker phone.

"His wife has been in rehab for over a week, chest congestion, not COVID, getting better. Your guy Frank hasn't answered his phone this whole time. She's frantic and nobody at rehab will help."

"Can you jump in?" he asked.

Sarge's lovely granddaughter volunteered at the senior center and knew everybody. Even more valuable, she knew how to wheedle info out of people. Within 24 hours she called back with the sitrep: She'd paid a visit to Frank, and it was all now under control. Frank had been told he couldn't visit his wife due to COVID restrictions. His wife had their only phone charger cord. The water heater had quit, and the repair guy was on vacation. And on and on. Poor Frank.

Sarge's granddaughter took him home for dinner (her mom knew to never be surprised), made a grocery run, put Frank on the phone to his wife in rehab, gave him a spare phone charger and called another plumber.

Today she had a snarling conversation with the director of the rehab place, after which Frank's wife was wheeled out to the sunlit inner courtyard, where she was allowed a socially distant half-hour with Frank. He was heard laughing.

Sarge's granddaughter is 17 years old.

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* In a practice called sexual death feigning, female dragonflies play dead to avoid sex. Why? A scientist at the University of Zurich observed that, when faced with aggressive males, female moorland hawker dragonflies will freeze in mid-air, fall to the ground and lie motionless in an attempt to avoid injury and sometimes even death that can result from being coerced into mating. Four other species, including the spider and praying mantis, are known to do this as well.

* When Victor Hugo was facing a tight publication schedule for "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," he asked his valet to confiscate his clothes so he wouldn't be able to leave the house.

* For several decades, Vincennes University in Indiana offered a degree in Bowling Management that allowed students to gain entry-level jobs in the bowling industry by offering classes on sales, pinsetter mechanics and pro shop operations.

* President John F. Kennedy was buried without his brain. The original reason given was that it had been "lost" during his autopsy, but in 2018, newly released U.S. government documents revealed that his brother, Robert Kennedy, ordered the brain secretly destroyed to ensure that it would never be displayed in a museum.

* Eating Kentucky Fried Chicken on Dec. 25 is such a popular tradition in Japan that the chain asks customers to place their orders at least two months in advance. The custom started in 1974 when it was introduced to Japan for visitors who were looking for a dinner that resembled a traditional holiday meal.

* Aside from being the first commercially successful 3D game, Battlezone also was used by the U.S. Army to train tank gunners.

***

Thought for the Day: "Take a walk outside -- it will serve you far more than pacing around in your mind." -- Rasheed Ogunlaru

(c) 2021 King Features Synd., Inc.

*****

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

IT TAKES TWO TO TANGO

---

East dealer.

East-West vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] 10 7 2

[H] Q J 2

[D] A Q 8 2

[C] A 10 3

WEST

[S] A K Q 9 3

[H] 8 3

[D] 10 9 7

[C] Q J 7

EAST

[S] 8 6 5 4

[H] 10 5 4

[D] --

[C] K 9 8 5 4 2

SOUTH

[S] J

[H] A K 9 7 6

[D] K J 6 5 4 3

[C] 6

The bidding:

East South West North

Pass 1 [H] 1 [S] 2 [D]

2 [S] 4 NT 5 [S] 6 [H]

Dble

Opening lead -- king of spades.

Expert players don't always play expertly. They make mistakes, just like anyone else, but the big difference is that they err far less frequently than ordinary mortals.

Take this deal, for instance, played many years ago in an intercity match between Los Angeles and Houston. With a Houston pair sitting North-South and a Los Angeles pair East-West, the bidding went as shown. The slam reached was certainly sound enough, though six diamonds would have been better.

West led the king of spades, East playing the four, and continued with the ace, South ruffing. Declarer drew trump, claimed the balance and chalked up 1,210 points for making six hearts doubled.

Of course, the slam should have been defeated. West had two chances to beat the contract and muffed them both!

First of all, the opening lead should have been a diamond. East, the defender not on lead, had doubled six hearts, which called for an unusual lead in accordance with the slam-doubling convention. The only side suit that had been bid by North-South was diamonds, so this was the unusual lead being requested.

If West had led a diamond, East would have ruffed, returned a spade and then gotten another ruff to defeat the slam two tricks -- 300 points.

Even after West led the king of spades, he still could have saved the day by switching to a diamond. But he blithely ignored East's play of a low spade on the king -- which clearly told West to stop playing spades -- and continued with the suit. After that it was curtains.

The moral, if there is one, is that bridge is a partnership game, and you can't afford to ignore critical signals from your own partner. Once, maybe there's some excuse for, but twice, never!

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.

*****