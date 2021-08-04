The Weekly Vista
Ribbon cutting for Gear Garden

August 4, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
The Greater Bentonville Chamber held a ribbon-cutting at the Gear Garden on Wednesday, July 29.

Graham Cobb, president, and Travis Stephens, vice-president, praised the addition of a beer garden in the middle of a beautiful, natural setting in Blowing Springs Park.

Tom Judson, COO of the Bella Vista POA cut the official ribbon.

Featuring the delicious selections from Bentonville Brewing Company is the exclusive premiere beer, Trailhead Lager.

Gear Garden hours are Wednesday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to dusk.

