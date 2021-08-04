RELIGION: Remember who we are and whose we are

In his book, "The Swann's Way," the French novelist Marcel Proust wrote of returning home late one evening on a dull winter day when he faced the prospect of a depressing tomorrow.

The maid greeted him and, seeing that he was tired, brought him a cup of hot tea and some cake. Being both tired and depressed, he at first refused them. Only at her insistence did he finally begin to drink the tea and eat the cake. Proust wrote that an unexplainable delight suddenly came over him. His anxieties and troubles seemed to vanish. Suddenly, he wrote, I had "ceased to feel mediocre, accidental and mortal."

What caused this wonderful sensation to come over him? He was at a loss to explain it. How could a taste of tea and cake produce this feeling of peace? He drank and ate more but he still could not decipher the secret. The truth, he guessed, must be in himself and not in what he was eating and drinking.

Proust began to search within himself. Suddenly he began to remember. His mind carried him back to Combray, France, where in childhood he visited his Aunt and she fed him cake and hot tea. Proust had been unmoved by the sight of the tea and cake but the taste had sent shock waves through him and reminded him of scenes long forgotten. Suddenly he remembered the little town, the village church, the old house, the long-forgotten relatives, and the flowers in the garden. The tea and cake had recovered for Proust the memory and mystery of an existence long past.

Is it, indeed, possible to hand a person a cup of tea and say to that person: Now drink this and remember who you are? It not only is possible but I submit to you that in a real sense that is what we do when we partake of the Sacrament of the Lord's Supper. By partaking of the bread and wine, we are seeking to recover the experience of salvation. Like the novelist Proust, it causes us to think back on experiences that happened long ago and, in remembering these experiences, we begin to recover our own sense of identity. In a haunting and mystical way, the sacrament calls us to remember -- remember who we are and whose we are.

Peace,

Skip

•••

Pastor James "Skip" French is the pastor of Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. Opinions expressed are those of the author.