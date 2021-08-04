Painting is relaxing hobby for Rew

Grandchildren's portraits painted on canvas greet visitors to David Rew's home in Bella Vista. They are just a few of the works this local artist has in his collection.

"I really like coastal, beach stuff," he said, noting a painting of sandpipers. "When I get into it, it's like I'm there. It feels good."

His studio has large windows and lots of natural light. Many paintings are placed on one side of the room. Most are acrylic, and some are oils.

"During the pandemic, I painted a lot because we were stuck at home. It stacks up," he said. As a result, he has given some of his work to the Bella Vista Historical Museum to sell in its gift shop.

"If they can make a little money, I'm happy to do it," he said.

A lot of his paintings are of places he has been. He said he does a little bit of plein air, but mostly works from photos.

"It's hard to get a photo that's a perfect composition. You use a photo, but you change it up to suit you. That's the cool thing about painting; you're in control and you can make it what you want it to be," he said.

He tends to paint a lot of landscapes.

"I've found that to make landscapes interesting, it really helps to have objects, people, animals, buildings in them," he said.

Rew said he had an interest in painting starting in junior high or high school. When he went to college, he thought about majoring in art, but advisors told him he would be better off majoring in a field where he could make a living more easily, so he majored in business. Over the years, he dabbled in painting. Then in retirement, he started painting in earnest. He has been focusing on his art for 12 years now.

He has had his art in two different galleries, one in Bentonville and one in Fayetteville, however, both are now closed. He occasionally does commissions, if the subject is something he wants to paint, he said. He studies with other painters and groups. He has been studying with Tim Tyler, who is a great artist and teacher and has a studio in Rogers, he said.

"I think that's a lifelong learning thing. You can always learn and always get better," he said.

"I really enjoy painting," he said. "To me, it's relaxing. When I'm having a good day, it's like taking a short vacation. Three hours have gone by, and you wonder what happened."