OPINION: Who can you trust?

We were watching the television game show, "Common Knowledge," the other night when the question was raised: "According to our survey, which profession is the most trusted?" The correct answer amazed us. They said that the most trusted profession was that of a nurse. Now, while I have very high regard for nurses, there are a lot of other professions that should be trusted as well. Doctors did receive an honorable mention (and two others I missed).

Shame on you, law enforcement officers. Shame on you, firefighters. Shame on you, pastors and chaplains. Shame on you, media personnel. Shame on you, lawyers. Shame on you, financial advisors. And the list goes on. While not said, I would have to suppose that government officials were probably on the bottom. Almost everyone trusted them when they were elected, but not after they arrived in office. Indeed, mistrust of government may be one of the primary reasons why so many people refuse to be vaccinated for covid-19.

So, what has happened to trust in the United States? It has eroded away in the midst of individualism and the desire to personally know best. Medicine is questioned, medical procedures are challenged, diagnostics are often considered unnecessary. Salespeople are looked upon with suspicion since consumers wonder if the product is what is claimed or rather that someone just wants to sell it. Government surveys sound sincere, but the final line indicates the person inquiring just wants more money and really isn't interested in your opinion. And, all of us have so many scam and Robo calls these days that it takes an act of courage just to answer the phone.

In fact, my phone seems to have a mind of its own. It sometimes adds stuff I didn't order, loses important phone numbers, and turns off and on apps I didn't even know I had. My computer is almost as bad. I apparently now have more stuff in the "cloud" than I do on my desktop. I sure hope that the "cloud" doesn't run into a storm. Can I trust it?

I cannot tell you how many times one of my daughters has called asking whether some mechanical work needs to be done on their cars. It is apparent that car dealers feel that women are too dumb to know better and order and charge them unmercifully. Before my mother-in-law died, she called one day telling me that she needed over two thousand dollars of work on her car. When I checked with the dealer, I discovered all of the add-ons were unnecessary, and she ended up paying less than $500 for the needed work.

Now let me be clear. I am not an angry old man challenging the whole world. There are a lot more good people in our world than bad ones, and I highly respect any profession one happens to be in. Most of these people are trustworthy. However, I also am convinced that all of us need to oversee the people in our professions who are abusing the system.

I confess that I am the harshest on the people in my own profession. God does not call people to serve as charlatans, false teachers, or misleading prophets. As 2 Timothy 2:15 says, "Be diligent to present yourself approved by God, a worker who does not need to be ashamed, rightly dividing the Word of truth." No one is perfect, but that does not except anyone from seeking to do his or her best. Woe to religious leaders who mislead their followers.

Our world is a lonely and dangerous place when there is no trust. If you cannot trust your wife, husband, or kids; if you cannot trust the people you work with; if you cannot trust the people who serve you; it is a lonely world, and the tendency is to see danger everywhere. My mother used to say when she was really down that she "was going to dig a hole and pull it in behind her." That's one way to handle stress, but it is not the best way.

We need friends we can trust, people around us who have proven their worth, and to learn how to interact with the rest of the world. Remember Jesus chose a motley group of men to be his followers, and only one of them proved to be unworthy. In addition to the twelve apostles, Jesus actually had very few people around him he could trust, and yet he always found peace within himself and saw the good that was hidden in others. Have you ever wondered how he could do this? It's really very simple: He trusted God!

• • •

Robert Box has been a law enforcement chaplain for 27 years. He is a master-level chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains and is an endorsed chaplain with the American Baptist Churches, USA. He also currently serves as a deputy sheriff chaplain for the Benton County Sheriff's Office. Opinions expressed in the article are the opinions of the author and not the agencies he serves.