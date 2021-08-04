Free clothing giveaway this weekend

Jaeger Bauer hopes a clothing drive this weekend will benefit the community, right before school starts.

The 15-year-old Boy Scout, who is working on his Eagle Scout award, is spearheading a clothing giveaway this weekend. The giveaway will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 6 and from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Bella Vista Baptist Church.

The church previously had hosted such an event, and when Bauer learned no one had picked up the event since, he thought the idea sounded intriguing – and helpful to the community.

He adapted the blueprint in place, and set to work.

"Clothes cost a lot of money," the Troop 3410B Bella Vista member said.

He hopes anyone who needs clothing will be able to take advantage of the event.

Clothing ranges from youth small to adult XXL. Many hours have been spent folding and organizing the clothing. The clothes are sorted, then folded, then boxed so volunteers could inventory the items. He currently has several 14 x 14 x 14 moving boxes full of clothes, categorized by size, he added.

Bauer has enlisted the help of volunteers to help with the project.

His mother, Brandi Bauer, said he's worked very hard.

She said he chose the giveaway because he wanted to make sure the community could benefit from the project.

The church is located at 50 Lancashire Boulevard.