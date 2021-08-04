Box: Bella Vista needs a chaplain

The Rev. Robert Box doesn't want to look like an angry, old man. He doesn't want people to think he's bitter about his work at the Bella Vista Fire Department coming to an end. He simply wants people to know that a desperate need exists for a fire department chaplain.

Box points to the recent tragedy of Pea Ridge Officer Kevin Apple's death. The Pea Ridge Police Department doesn't have a chaplain on staff. In the wake of that tragedy, a Benton County Sheriff's Office chaplain was called up to help, he said.

Some might believe a chaplain's job, which is strictly volunteer, might be easily filled by a minister. That is not the case, Box said.

Specialized, comprehensive training is required at a more in-depth scope than that of a minister, he stressed. Box has years of training, earning the ranking of master chaplain with the International Conference of Police Chaplains.

"It is unfortunate that neither the Bella Vista Police Department nor the Bella Vista Fire Department has a chaplain at this time," he said.

"Both departments have strong personnel that serve the community well, but they do not provide chaplaincy services both to their personnel and the community," he said.

Box seemingly took a break from his chaplain duties in the spring of last year, when the global pandemic outbreak first occurred.

Because of family health reasons, Box was not anxious to serve out in the Bella Vista community, nor at the Benton County Jail, where he still serves as a chaplain.

It wasn't until recently, though, that Box learned his absence in Bella Vista had evolved into something more.

Box said Bella Vista Fire Chief Steve Sims told him the department doesn't need a chaplain.

Sims did not return repeated phone calls to his office before the press deadline.

At age 84, Box does not want to be reinstated to his former post.

He wants to move forward, while making sure the community is well-served.

Box cites a variety of ways that chaplains can assist their communities. Chaplains minister to people in times of crib deaths, homicides, fatalities, suicides and death notifications. They provide police officers and fire personnel a chance to talk about issues and work through stress.

Chaplains can provide counseling and maintain strong morale within a department. Still others are trained by the Homeland Security Department on how to respond to terrorist attacks, natural emergencies such as fires and tornadoes, and by the International Conference of Police Chaplains regarding serving as a significant chaplain, he said.

Box formerly served as chaplain for the Bella Vista Police Department as well, which ended a few years ago. However, that department has in place a comprehensive job description for a chaplain, which he wrote for former Police Chief Ken Farmer. That description was approved by the city council.

"It is my feeling that we need at least one chaplain for Bella Vista that could easily serve both departments," he said.

Box believes that Sims and current Bella Vista Police Chief James Graves are highly effective leaders who serve their community well. Box said others across the state look to their successful records and respect their leadership.

Still, Box believes a chaplain here could help the Bella Vista community immensely.

"I'm struggling to be a positive voice in the midst of chaos," Box said.