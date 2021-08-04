The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Cards and Games

August 4, 2021 at 5:00 a.m.

Monday (Second) St. Bernard Pinochle

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard Catholic Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 27 were: first -- Nancy Veach and Chuck Seeley; second -- Cheryl Cardin and Al Akey; third -- Bob and Laurie Davis. Honorable mention -- Karin Fowler and Sharyn Hughes

Play starts at 5 p.m. at Riordan Hall. If you are interested in joining, please call 608-843-1387. The group plays as couples but, if you do not have a partner, one can be found for you.

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 28 were: Table 1 -- first, David Backer; second, Ray Borst. Table 2 -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Linda Ervin.

Thursday St. Bernard Games & Goodies

Fun and treats playing all sorts of games are available from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every second Thursday at St. Bernard Parish Hall, off Lancashire, east of Highlands Crossing. There is Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring a favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available.

If new to the area and looking for some card-playing friends, this is the place to be. Tables and beverages are provided. Snacks are welcome to bring to share with the group. Admission is $1 per person; proceeds are distributed to local charities. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 23 were: Table 1 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Van Bateman. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Bill Roush. High Score -- Chuck Seeley

The Fridays Men's Pinochle group (single-deck) has restarted at Riordan Hall, with play starting at 12:30 p.m. Please contact Kirk Greenawalt at 479-855-4991 for additional details.

Saturday Concordia Bocce Ball

Winners July 22 were: Red Team (won) -- Marj Shafer, Jerry Vnuk, Laura Wiersema, and Jerry Yarno.Blue Team -- Zona Dahl, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl, Bill Armstrong and Ron Madsen.

Print Headline: Cards and Games

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Razorbacks set to start fall practices
by Tom Murphy
El Dorado adjusting to new scheme on defense
by Tony Burns
Leadership comes naturally to Hogs’ Paul Jr.
by Bob Holt
Dragons’ defense making strides
by Jason Avery
El Dorado records road sweep
by News-Times Staff
ADVERTISEMENT