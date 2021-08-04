C.A. Linebarger, the Rotarian

The following is a reprint of a letter sent to local Rotarians, which was postmarked June 20, 1928, and mailed with a 1½ cent stamp with the address of "City" to C.A. Linebarger, who was one of the three Linebarger brothers who founded the Bella Vista Summer Resort at Lake Bella Vista in 1917. C.A. was living at the house he built in 1920 at 606 West Central in Bentonville. That house remained in the Linebarger family until 1979. The letter reads as follows:

ROTARY CLUB OF BENTONVILLE

(AND BELLA VISTA)

BENTONVILLE, ARKANSAS

Next Meeting, Thursday, June 21st, 1928 - 12:15

And the next one, the 28th, is the big inter-city meet at Bella Vista, at which at least 15 clubs of the 15th District are expected to have representatives. And we hope and expect there will be, as usual, many Rotarians and Anns from a distance who will be stopping at that time at Bella Vista and at the Park Springs Hotel and elsewhere in Bentonville and other nearby Ozark Playgrounds towns.

Governor-elect Albert Ingalls and his Ann have promised to be on hand sure, and Governor Earl and Alta will be here if possible. Both couples are now attending the 19th Annual Rotary International Convention at Minneapolis.

Even as this is written, the Minneapolis convention is getting well underway with our own president-elect C.A. Linebarger taking part as Bentonville's voting delegate.

C.A. left for Minneapolis Saturday night, in spite of rain and high water, as it were, going via Kansas City with reservations awaiting him there on the Rotary International Special. Reckon C.A.'s milling around with Rotarians from all over the world -- at least from the 44 Rotary countries. Will he tell 'em incidentally about the Ozarks? He will.

Getting back to Bentonville: As an educational program, Tom and Jim's stunt hit the nail squarely on the head. And the short talk by Oscar's guest, the Rev. W.W. Chancelor, was much appreciated. Rotarian visitors were Houston Shirley, Sapulpa, and L.E. Abbott, Tulsa, both Bella Vista cottagers, and Jim Shofner and Tom Wilton of Rogers.

Ray Keith found his way to the hearts of the Boy Scouts Friday night via their stomachs. He gave them a treat featuring apricots, a well-received lecture on "Quality versus Quantity" in the grocery game, and topped the evening off with a song-fest. And everybody had a good time, Buddy Burns says.

According to our chart of the stars (and since C.A. is playing around in one of the big towns), Jack Luekens is next on Scout duty. We hate to think about the selling talk Jack will hand the boys on Oil Emulsion, Essex, and Hudson cars. He just can't help it. Poor kids!

The meeting of the new directors was held Thursday night per schedule, and president-elect C.A. made a fine start for another good Rotary year in these parts. With the full knowledge and connivance of the incoming directors aforesaid, he appointed the following committee heads: Club Service, Dane Greer; Vocational Service, Jim Knott; Community Service, Tom McGill.

In drawing on you all for June Eats, we are only drawing for three luncheons with the understanding that you pay for yourself and guest at the Bella Vista Inter-City meet.

Rotarily,

Frank Harris, Secretary

June 18th, 1928