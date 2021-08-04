Bella Vista Recycling Center update

In addition to accepting all recyclable materials for which buyers can be found, the following are additional services the Bella Vista Recycling Center offers. As always, all net proceeds go to area non-profit organizations.

It sells moving boxes at a far lower cost than retailers. Most sizes are usually available, but it is best to call first as moving companies sometimes buy the entire supply.

It offers a shredding service for sensitive documents. If you want to watch it be shredded, it offers that service on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday mornings only. The charge is $.50 per pound for that on "demand" shredding, with a two-box limit. If you do not need to watch the shredding, you may leave it and it will be shredded when volunteers have the time. If you don't need paper shredded, you can always place all documents, mail, etc., in the large bins outside which are baled in thousand-pound bales.

The center is currently looking for a buyer for hardback books. These are in boxes weighing several hundred pounds each and not sorted or organized. Since the center does not have the equipment to grind books into recyclable paper, it hopes to find a buyer that can find a market or other use for them.

The Recycling Center is located at 400 Pinion Bluff Drive in Bella Vista. The phone number is 479-876-5343.