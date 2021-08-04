Bella Vista -- Keeping you updated

Farmers Markets

Bella Vista Farmers Market operates from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through October in the parking lot of Village Center, 606 W. Lancashire Blvd. The Bella Vista Farmers Market is one of few markets in the Northwest Arkansas area that operates on Sundays. The outdoor market promotes health and wellness to the community while supporting local farmers, crafters and small businesses. The fun, family-friendly environment is a great place to gather on a Sunday afternoon to fill your fridge with fresh goods or to simply visit with your neighbors.

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmers Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N. Main St., Bentonville. This market offers local fruit, vegetables, meat, cheese, flowers and crafts.

Bella Vista Community Band

The Bella Vista Community Concert Band's schedule for the remainder of 2021 is shown below. Concerts (except the last two) are scheduled at Blowing Springs, with food available from Prime Cut.

Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.; Sept. 6 at 6:45 p.m.

Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Methodist Church (tentative)

Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at Bella Vista Community Church

Please call Shari Ogburn at 918-688-3582 for additional information.

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society

Sugar Creek Astronomical Society, will meet Tuesday, Aug. 10th for its Annual Picnic and meeting from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. with viewing afterwards weather permitting. Location is Waterway Christian Church, 4074 hwy 112, Bentonvile 72712. All are welcome to attend this event.

The picnic is a bring your own food picnic with plenty of games and Astro Activities available. with door prizes to the Sugar Creek Astronomical Society club activities. There will be a feature program on the Large Array Telescopes in New Mexico, a Fundamental of Astronomy video, and Constellation of the Month presentation. If the weather permits, bring your telescopes and binoculars for viewing afterwards. This is a fun night for all ages.

International Food Festival

The Aug. 14 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Italian cuisine. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 11. Cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome.

The last event will be held on Oct. 9 with Oktoberfest to host German fare.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The museum is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m., with free admission and exhibits representing over 100 years of Bella Vista history. Group tours are available by appointment outside of normal open hours. Leave a message at the museum if your group is interested in a tour. Tours include the fully furnished Settler's Cabin next door to the museum. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, near the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland. Phone 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

Bella Vista Library

The library hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday -- closed from 1 to 2 p.m.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday -- closed from 1 to 2 p.m.

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday.

Weekly in-person storytime begins at 10 a.m. every Friday. This will be hosted in the library's new garden area, weather permitting. Seating is limited, so attendees must register in advance. Registration for each Friday's program will open one week prior to the event through the summer. To register, patrons must come in or call the library at 479-855-1753.

For further information about programs, call the library at 479-855-1753 or visit http://bvpl.org/.

Riordan Hall Christmas Bazaar

The annual Christmas bazaar returns to Riordan Hall this November. The global pandemic health crisis put a damper on events last year. Riordan Hall did not host a spring or fall event. The Christmas bazaar, held on the second Saturday of November, is the bigger event of the two. There will be more than 65 vendor booths, wonderful items for the holidays -- all topped by $3 bloody marys and mimosas at a Little Bistro Coffee Bar. This year's event is set for Saturday, Nov. 13. Vendor registration will open in September.

Property Owners Association POA

Back to School Family Night at BV Bar & Grill -- Due to popular demand, the date of Back to School Family Night was moved to Saturday, Aug. 14, with special family-friendly entertainment from 4 to 7 p.m. More details will be released soon.

The outdoor pools at Kingsdale and Metfield are open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Kingsdale offers an adult-only pool, a family pool and a small wading pool. Metfield has a family pool and a separate wading pool.

The beach at Lake Avalon features a swimming area, stand-up paddleboard and kayak rentals, a picnic area, sand volleyball court, horseshoe pits and more. One of the more popular features at the beach is the VIP Lounge, a covered pergola right next to the water which can be rented for a half or a full day. The beach is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays and from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Admission to the beach and pools is free to each member who has a valid POA Activity Card or Dependent Activity Card. All dependents over age 6 must have their own cards for free admission. A daily fee will be charged for those without an Activity or Dependent Card or those with Guest Cards.

The marina at Lakepoint offers pontoon boats, a fishing boat, kayaks and stand-up paddleboards for rent. Summer hours effective now are: Monday, closed; Tuesday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday through Sunday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Surrounding Area

Community Creative Center at Walton Arts Center Nadine Baum Center

Community Creative Center is inviting members of the community to join free senior workshops in September and October. Arvest Senior Series is a one-time workshop class in which seniors may choose from a wheel class, painting, drawing, cyano (photo processing), hand-building clay, scratchboards, gel plates (printmaking), or embroidery stitching class. Participants must be 62-plus years of age. There are only 14 spots available for each wheel class and 15 spots for each of the others; early signups are highly encouraged.

September Workshop Schedule:

Sept. 7 -- Wheel; Sept. 9 -- Wheel; Sept. 14 -- Acrylic Painting; Sept. 16 -- Drawing; Sept 28 -- Cyano (photo processing); Sept. 30 -- Cyano (Photo processing)

October Workshop Schedule; all classes are 1-3 p.m.

Oct. 5 -- Hand-building; Oct. 7 -- Hand-building; Oct. 12 -- Painting; Oct. 14 -- Scratchboards; Oct. 19 -- Embroidery Stitching; Oct. 21 -- Gel plates (printmaking)

All classes will take place at the Community Creative Center, 505 W. Spring Street, Fayetteville.

For more information, visit www.communitycreativecenter.org, email [email protected] or call 479-571-2706.