Bella Vista District Court to do virtual arraignments

Arraignments set for Aug. 5 to be via Zoom August 4, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.

BELLA VISTA -- Judge Ray Bunch will hold Bella Vista District Court arraignments scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 5, virtually via Zoom, due to the large number of court cases scheduled that day and the current increase in the spread of covid-19. The Bella Vista District Court office will remain open to take payments.

The Bella Vista District Court clerk will send notice to anyone who is impacted by this change.

Fines and fees can be paid online at https://bellavistaar.gov/government/departments/district_court.php or mailed to 612 W. Lancashire Blvd. Bella Vista, AR 72715.

