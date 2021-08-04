Bella Vista church news

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

There are two worship services -- at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 10:45 a.m. (blended) -- with adult Bible class at 9:45 a.m. and Pastor Gorshe continuing the creation series. Pastor Hass leads Christianity 101 to learn about Luther's Small Catechism and how it relates to members. Sunday school is available for grades 1-12.

GriefShare classes will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

In-person worship is 10 a.m. Sundays. Masks are no longer required but are recommended if you have not been vaccinated. Child care is available. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

The church website at www.pcbv.org gives information on various topics, including News Alerts, Church Calendar, Prayer Concerns, Upcoming Events, Sunday Bulletins, Members Directory, Policy & Procedures, Shepherd Group Members, and recorded worship services. The website is mobile-friendly.

Village Bible Church

Sunday school for all ages is at 9 a.m.; worship is at 10:15 a.m. Worship in the sanctuary is mask-optional. The Oasis Center (video venue) is for those preferring a mask-required setting. There is an infant/toddler nursery available for children 3 years and younger during both Sunday school and worship. The 10:15 a.m. service is also streamed live on the Village Bible Church Facebook page, Vimeo.com/user42482704 and the church website, www.villagebibleefc.org, for those who prefer a virtual service.

The Oasis Food Pantry is open Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon for drive-through pickup. For more information, contact the church at 479-876-5764.

Bella Vista Community Church

The worship service is 10 a.m. Sunday.

Membership Sunday is Aug. 8. If you are interested in joining the church, please call the church office to sign up to meet with a pastor.

SOLOS, for widows and single women, resumes meeting on the second Saturday of each month from 9:30 a.m. to noon in McKay Hall for coffee, cookies and games (canasta, Texas canasta, bridge, and Mexican train) beginning Aug. 14. Please call the church office to make your reservation for a table.

Visit bvcc.net for more information about the service and video sermons to stay connected from home. You may contact the church at 479-855-1126 (office hours Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.) or by email at [email protected] The church is located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., Bella Vista.

United Lutheran Church

The Aug. 14 offering of the United Lutheran Church (100 Cooper Road, Bella Vista) Annual Village International Food Festival is Italian cuisine. It will serve food via "drive-up" service from 4 to 6 p.m. Call the church office at 479-855-1325 for reservations. The deadline for reservations is Aug. 11. The cost is $12 per meal. Everyone is welcome.

The last event will be held on Oct. 9 with Oktoberfest to host German fare.

Highland Christian Church

Highland Christian Church holds Sunday school at 9 a.m. and a church service at 10:30 a.m. Contact the office at 479-855-2780 or visit HighlandChristianChurchBV.org for more information.

St. Bernard Catholic Church

Dance for Alzheimer's/Dementia (11 a.m. to noon) and Dance for Parkinson's (1:30 to 3 p.m.) every Tuesday at St. Bernard's Catholic Church, 1 Saint Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, in the Parish Hall. $15/per person/class. Caregivers and family are welcomed and encouraged to join the dance. Participants can dance seated if desired. A Zoom option is available. For more information, contact Allyssa Riley by email at [email protected] or 479-381-7907. Please text or leave a message first.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

In-person services at Highlands Church are at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:30 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. on Sunday. Communion is observed during all three services on the first weekend of every month. Pre-recorded worship service and sermon videos are released weekly on the church website for those wanting to worship from home. You can join online at humcbv.com.

First United Methodist Church of Bella Vista

Chancel Choir and Chancel Bells are resuming practice on Aug. 4. If interested, please contact Larry Zehring at 479-855-1158.

Two weekly meetings of AA are hosted at the church on Monday and Saturday. Please call or stop by the church for more information.

40 Years of Potluck recipe book -- there are 104 different contributors of about 400 recipes, most of which have been cooked for some event at the church over the years. The books are $15 each and are for sale in the church office.

Traditional worship services are held Sunday at 9 a.m.; contemporary worship is at 11 a.m. Congregants are asked to wear a mask if not covid vaccinated. Sunday school classes for all ages are held at 10 a.m., with a nursery provided. Sunday morning worship service can also be found on AT & T U-Verse on channel 99 and on Cox Cable channel 222 at 11 a.m. on Sunday and Wednesday mornings. Services are also live-streamed on the website fumcbellavista.com.

Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church

Please note: The church welcomes any who may have missed the first two night - The church is hosting a multi-generation outreach from 5 - 7 p.m. Aug. 2 through Aug. 5 with a light supper sponsored by the church community at 5 p.m. each night. The program will also include singing, lessons and projects with a theme of Saints See Salvation. The night begins with the 5 p.m. supper and ends close to 7 p.m. All ages are invited to the first annual event at 14070 AR 279 Hwy, Hiwassee, AR 72739. All they ask is a registration of attendees in order to provide sufficient dinner items. Please call 479-876-2155 to register.

Sunday service is from 9:30-10:30 a.m.; Bible study is from 10:45-11:15 a.m. A coffee gathering is in between.