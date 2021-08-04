No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

VA Grants to Help Homeless Veterans

More than 260 non-profit community programs across the country received portions of $418 million in grants for the Support Services for Veteran Families program. Last year alone the Department of Veterans Affairs served 77,590 veterans and their 19,919 children in the program.

The SSVF program runs in all 50 states, as well as Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands, District of Columbia and Guam. Its main focus is homelessness and getting veterans and their families into permanent housing. The SSVF partners with community programs with all manner of help: case management, VA benefits, health care, child care, daily living services, legal assistance, transportation, financial planning, counseling and much more. In some cases, there are time-limited payments to landlords, utilities and moving companies if that helps a veteran and family to stay in or get to permanent housing.

To learn more about the SSVF program, go online to www.va.gov/homeless/ssvf. There's a list of SSVF providers by state for programs all across the country, plus contact information and phone numbers. You also can call the National Call Center for Homeless Veterans at 1-877-4AIDVET (1-877-424-3838).

The best website is www.va.gov/homeless, where you can click on Community Resource and Referral Centers (CRRCs). That page also has a chat link. If you're in crisis, call 1-800-273-8255 and press 1. Additionally, you can call your closest VA medical center. If you have no other options (no phone, no internet, are homeless or are at imminent risk for it), just go. Just show up at the medical center. If you are not yet homeless, contact them in advance, due to COVID restrictions.

One thing to keep in mind: These grants given to community programs are not bottomless buckets. Funding can and does run out, and there isn't more until the next disbursement. If you need help, apply now. Make your calls, get put on lists.

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

* The oleander is the official flower of the city of Hiroshima. It was the first to bloom again after the explosion of the atomic bomb in 1945.

* The Greek name for the mosquito is "anopheles," which means "good for nothing."

* The earliest written record that mentions the practice of medicine is Hammurabi's Code from the 18th century BC in Mesopotamia, which includes information for physicians about payments for successful treatments and punishments for medical failures. For example, payment was better for curing the wealthy, but failing to do so could result in the loss of a hand.

* Live next door to a lottery winner? You might want to use caution while shopping: A 2016 study by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia found that you're more likely to go bankrupt thanks to trying to keep up with your neighbor's new spending habits.

* Charlton Heston was cast as Moses in the 1956 blockbuster movie "The Ten Commandments" partly because he resembled Michelangelo's famous statue of Moses.

* Calvin Graham was just 12 years old when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy following the attack on Pearl Harbor. He won a Bronze Star and a Purple Heart before the Navy found out how old he was (courtesy of his mother) and discharged him two days before his 13th birthday.

* Rocky Road ice cream was originally marketed during the Great Depression as a metaphor for coping with the economic crash.

* The term "coccyx" (more familiarly known as your tailbone) is derived from the Greek word kokkux, or "cuckoo," because its curved shape resembles the bird's beak.

* Benjamin Franklin introduced tofu to America in 1770.

Thought for the Day: "The life given us, by nature, is short, but the memory of a well-spent life is eternal." -- Marcus Tullius Cicero

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

South dealer.

North-South vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] A 5 4 3

[H] 10 5 2

[D] K Q J 2

[C] 4 3

WEST

[S] K Q J 9 6

[H] --

[D] 7 4 3

[C] 10 7 6 5 2

EAST

[S] 10

[H] K 9 8 7 6

[D] 10 9 6 5

[C] J 9 8

SOUTH

[S] 8 7 2

[H] A Q J 4 3

[D] A 8

[C] A K Q

The bidding:

South West North East

1 [H] 1 [S] 2 [D] Pass

3 [H] Pass 4 [H] Pass

6 [H]! Pass Pass Dble

Redble

Opening lead -- king of spades.

There are players who see every hand through rose-colored glasses. Optimism certainly has its place in bridge and will usually pay handsome dividends when there is a sound basis for it, but the fact remains that an ace is an ace and a deuce is a deuce, regardless of who holds them.

It is clear that South in this deal was a full-fledged member of the Optimists Club. He had an excellent hand, to be sure, but he obviously looked upon his three spade losers as something the good Lord would surely take care of -- and he even carried this conviction to the point of redoubling East's double of six hearts!

One thing that can be said about the habitual overbidder is that he is usually a pretty good cardplayer. He gets so much more practice playing contracts that are seemingly out of reach that he becomes highly proficient at getting the most out of his cards. Our declarer in this deal was no exception.

He won the spade lead with the ace and played a low trump to the jack, revealing the 5-0 trump division. Undaunted, South cashed the A-K-Q of clubs, discarding a spade from dummy.

He then played four rounds of diamonds, disposing of his two spade losers. By this time nine tricks had been played, and declarer had won them all. East and South now each had four trumps, while dummy still had the 10-5.

Declarer next led a spade from dummy, and when East ruffed with the seven, South underruffed with the three! East's low trump return ran to dummy's ten, and South's A-Q took the last two tricks to make six hearts redoubled!

