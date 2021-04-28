The Weekly Vista
Zoning board approves setback variance

by Keith Bryant | Today at 5:26 a.m.

The board of zoning adjustments approved a variance request to reduce the front building setback from 20 feet to 10 feet for a Cressage Lane home during its Tuesday, April 20, regular meeting.

According to a staff report for this request, this would allow the home to be built closer to the road on this 0.45-acre lot and help deal with existing topography and the shape of the lot as well as improve cost-effectiveness.

The request was approved 6-1, with commissioner Chris Estill voting in opposition.

Estill said he did not believe this variance was necessary because he does not believe the distance from the road justifies a variance.

"My opinion is there are no hardships," he said.

Vice-chair Chuck Whittenberg said he did not agree with this assessment.

"The hardship is the lack of access to that road," he said.

Community development services director Doug Tapp said that, because the city no longer paves 150 feet to new construction, this represents a hardship on the applicant.

The commission also voted in favor of a variance for accessory structure building setbacks on May Lane and a variance request to build a detached garage on Oniell Place.

