Rhine sells creative lights, lamps and more

Marsha Rhine's workshop is filled to the brim with tequila bottles. Her garage is loaded up with a variety of whiskey and liquor bottles, all donated from well-meaning friends who support her artistic creations.

"I don't want people to think I have a drinking problem," she said, laughing.

When she was a young woman, Rhine's dad wanted her to be an art teacher. She defied that wish by joining the United States Navy.

These days, however, she's finding ways to share her creative talents with others. Rhine has launched her business -- SimplyMarlyc -- and sells online and at arts and crafts shows.

The whiskey and liquor bottles are created -- with original labels intact -- and adhered to cedarwood. She fills the bottles with lights. The creations have caught on quickly, becoming her bestseller.

She designed the decorative pieces herself, which can be displayed in a man cave, bar, living room or really anywhere, she said.

Many items intrigue her. Following no patterns, Rhine just studies, then designs.

"I see stuff and figure out how to make it," she said.

Rhine is one of several vendors to participate in the newly expanded Mountain Happenings Farmers Market at Sims Corner.

The event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday at the corner of State Highway 90 and E Highway. Vendor booth fees are not required.

Anyone is welcome to set up a booth and sell their wares.

Rhine started actively creating and selling about a year ago, though she says she's always pursued art.

"I've been doing this my whole life," she said.

She felt inspired to launch her business, she said, after buying a house and wanting some extra cash.

Her crafts are unique -- and handy. She's created a cedar tic-tac-toe game; little owls; a squirrel-resistant feeder; battery-operated lamps created with chick feeders, and more.

She plans to add cedar shelving this year, along with hickory and pecan cutting boards in two sizes. She looks forward to greeting new customers as the event grows throughout the coming season, she said.

Organizers started the Farmers Market last year, then expanded it this year. Special events are planned for the season throughout the end of October. On May 1, organizers plan to a swap meet, in addition to the Farmers Market.

Organizer LaSandra McKeever said almost a dozen people had visited within the first hour on Saturday, April 17. She believes that the Farmers Market will continue to draw more people as the weather grows warmer.

From farm-fresh eggs, homemade cinnamon rolls, jellies, books, resale items and arts and crafts, the Farmers Market offers a variety of affordable items for McDonald County neighbors, McKeever said.

For information, visit Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner on Facebook or text 479-601-3803.

May's Upcoming Events

May 1 -- Farmers Market and Fair Trade Swap Meet

May 8 -- Farmers Market

May 15 -- Farmers Market and Vintage Fair (Arts & Crafts, Antiques)

May 22 -- Farmers Market

May 29 -- Farmers Market and Trunk Treasure Market Days

Directions

Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner is located at State Highway 90 and E Highway, Pineville, Mo. From Bella Vista Town Center, the Farmers Market is a short drive of approximately 20 minutes. From Town Center, travel east on Arkansas Highway 340 for 4.8 miles, then turn left onto Arkansas Highway 94. The highway, at the Arkansas state line, becomes Route E in Missouri. Continue to head north on Route E and travel approximately four miles until reaching the intersection of Route E and State Highway 90.

SALLY CARROLL/SPECIAL TO MCDONALD COUNTY PRESS Marsha Rhine shows off her unique lights at the Farmers Market on Saturday. The Mountain Happenings at Sim's Corner event takes place every week.

Photo submitted A listing of events planned for the Mountain Happenings at Sims Corner Farmer's Market.