Pet of the Week

by Keith Bryant | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Jack is estimated to be three years old. He is neutered and litterbox trained. Shelter staff said he's extremely friendly and sweet, though he may be scared of other cats. To adopt any of the pets at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter, call 479-855-6020.

Keith Bryant

[email protected]

