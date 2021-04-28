Obituaries

M. Elain Arney

M. Elaine Arney, 89, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Highlands Health & Rehab, where she lived for the last year.

She was born March 16, 1932, in Ames, Iowa, to Merrill (Mike) and Myrtle (Kurtz) Griffith.

She received her master's degree from Iowa State University and was a lifelong teacher in Iowa and Wisconsin. She was an avid Cyclone fan and enjoyed spending time with family and playing golf and cards with friends. She enjoyed celebrating anything with her Dirty Dozen friends from Bella Vista. She was a member at Bella Vista Community Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Roger; her parents, Mike and Myrtle; and her sisters, Jean, Marjorie, Marilyn.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff (Joanie), James (Carol); daughter, Jennifer LaPerre; four grandchildren; and brother, Bruce Griffith (Sandy).

She will be buried, along with her husband's ashes, at Ames Municipal Cemetery, in Ames, Iowa.

James Jay Ayers

James Jay Ayers, of Bella Vista, was born Sept. 1, 1948, in Inglewood, Calif, to Harold Eugene and Geraldine Virginia (Miles) Ayers. He died March 26, 2021, in Bentonville, Ark.

Growing up in southern California, he enjoyed surfing and meeting girls. He also played golf, tennis, and learned to fly. He graduated from Sierra High School in Whittier. In 1972 he moved to northern Minnesota to become part-owner of Bay View Lodge on Lake Vermilion. He spent a couple of winters as a ski bum in Colorado, then married Lori Ann Heikila. Back in California, he completed his education at Cal Poly Pomona, then relocated to Phoenix to work for Honeywell. He took an early retirement, and when he and his wife parted ways, he moved to northern California for whitewater rafting and listening to music.

He was preceded in death by his father.

He is survived by his mother, Geraldine; and two sisters, Jacqueline Geddes of Chattanooga, Tenn., Sheryl Stephens of Bella Vista.

Temple Joyce Igleburger

Temple Joyce Igleburger, born March 23, 1934, in Los Angeles, California, passed away April 19, 2021, in Bella Vista, Arkansas. She was a woman of class, elegance and dignity. Those who were touched by Temple were thankful to have had her in their lives.

Temple's journey began as the daughter of Wesley B. Trist and Gloria (Dashiell) Trist. Her early years were spent in Southern California with a stop in Washington and a brief time in the Gulf of Mexico. Once back in Los Angeles, Temple married James Griffin, her first husband, and lived in Reseda, California. It was here that they had their son, Gary. Temple was a dedicated mother and had careers as a homemaker, a recreational therapist in convalescent homes and cruise ships, and eventually worked in administration for a major corporation. When Temple remarried to Jack Igleburger, her life took on new meaning. She loved to travel and they set a course to see many different countries. Temple loved to entertain friends and family. Holidays were her favorites. There could never be too many Christmas decorations! She was also a gourmet cook and created "Mom's Tantalizing Tidbits" with recipes spanning generations. Temple was instrumental with the implementation of a SPOHNC chapter in Northwest Arkansas (Support for People with Oral and Head and Neck Cancer). Genealogy was also one of her hobbies.

Temple is survived by her husband, Jack Igleburger; her son, Gary Griffin (Judy) of Bella Vista, Arkansas; two sisters, Kandy Stern of Bella Vista AR, Sheila Buchanan of Chandler, AZ; stepdaughters Dana Solich (Tom), Julie Esslinger (Michael); eight grandchildren, Brent Solich, Brittany Solich, Forrest Esslinger, Brandon Esslinger, Ross Esslinger, Richard Maxwell, Jake Maxwell, Daniel Maxwell; and ten great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in honor of Temple to Hope Cancer Resources https://hopecancerresources.org/ or Circle of Life Hospice https://nwacircleoflife.com/.

William Norvle Patterson Jr.

William Norvle Patterson Jr., 100, formerly of Bentonville and Bella Vista, Ark., died April 16, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born June 29, 1920, in North Little Rock, Ark., to Ellen Jane Hocott and Will Norvle Patterson. Much of his childhood was spent in the depression. He graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1938, then attended the University of Arkansas earning a degree in electrical engineering and the rank of 2nd lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1942. He married Mary Louise Powell while stationed at Ft. Monmouth, N.J., on Sept. 12, 1942. He joined the OSS (forerunner of the CIA), was trained by British Intelligence to be a code officer, and was last stationed in Chongqing China. He returned home in 1946 to begin a career with Westinghouse Electric. In 1978 he retired to Arkansas where he lived until 2019 when he moved to Edmond, Okla., to be near family.

He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Mary Powell Patterson, in 1991; and his second wife of 27 years, Janette Kubat Patterson, in 2021.

He is survived by his children, Jane Armstrong (Rod) of Denver, Colo., Nancy Busby (Bob) of Edmond, Bill Patterson (Sheri) of Denver; and five grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with funeral services following at 11 a.m. at the Bella Vista Funeral Home Friday, April 30, 2021. Burial will take place at the National Cemetery in Fayetteville, Ark.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the University of Arkansas Foundation Inc., Chancellor's Advance Arkansas Scholarship, 1002 W. Maple, Fayetteville, Arkansas, 72701, 479-575-7209, Attn: Gift Services.

Willia D. Scholten

William (Bill) D. Scholten, 95, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Saturday, April 17, 2021, surrounded by family.

He was born on Jan. 26, 1926, in Chicago, to William and Sophie Scholten.

May 18, 1957, he married Ellen L. Haak of LaGrange, Ill., after meeting at a Lutheran summer "Camp Arcadia" in Arcadia, Mich. He also served in the U.S. Army. He was active at Bella Vista Lutheran Church as a past president, board of elders chairman, and also led the stewardship, mission, scholarship, and campus ministry programs in earlier years. He enjoyed golf and sang bass in the choir for many years. Before retirement from Crystal Lake, lll., to Bella Vista in 1991, he was vice-president of manufacturing for a major electronics and electrical components corporation in the Chicago area.

Survivors are his wife, Ellen; their five children, Paul (Luisa) of Durham, N.C., Mark (Kim) of Galesburg, Mich., Roger (Zelma) of W. Seattle, Wash., John(Leslie) of Temple, Texas, and Ruth (Eric) of Westminster, Colo.; and ten grandchildren.

A memorial service was held Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church.

Memorials may be made to Mission Central, 40718 Hwy East 16, Mapleton, IA 51034 or Circle of Life Hospice 1201 NE Legacy Parkway, Bentonville, AR 72712.

