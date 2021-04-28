City

Due to covid-19, public meetings are held online via Zoom. Public links for viewing of these meetings are provided each month when the agendas are published. Recorded meetings are archived and available upon request.

• City Council: The council's work session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17. The regular meeting of the council will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 24.

• Planning Commission: The work session will be at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 29. The planning commission regular meeting will be at 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 10.

• Advertising and Promotion Commission: The commission's regular meeting will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

POA

The Annual Meeting/Elections Results will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, at Riordan Hall and live-streamed. The in-person event is subject to change due to covid-19 restrictions.

• Golf Committee: The next meeting will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, in the board room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Jason Loyd at [email protected]

• Board of Directors: The board's work session will be at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 20, in the board room of the Bella Vista Country Club. The board's regular meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 27, in the board room of the Bella Vista Country Club.

• Lakes Committee: The committee will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 12, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and it will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Matt Champagne at [email protected]

• Recreation Committee: The committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, May 10, in the board meeting room of the Bella Vista Country Club. This meeting will be held in person and will also be live-streamed. If you have any questions for the committee, please send them to Chris Stockman at [email protected]