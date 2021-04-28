Keeping You Updated

Property Owners Association -- POA

Voting for POA Board members began on April 13. The election closes May 18. Bios, photos and videos of the five candidates running for the POA Board are on the POA website at bellavistapoa.com/election. 2021 Board candidates in ballot order are Daniel T. Berghamer, Mike Abb, JB Portillo, Jan Hagan, Jacklyn Gain.

Volunteers are needed for the Bella Vista Charity Classic Tournament which will host both the APT and WAPT this year from June 23-26. This is the fifth year for the tournament and over $121,000 has been raised for local charities. Please join, as volunteers are a huge part of this success. A volunteer form can be found on the POA website or any golf club pro shop.

The Recreation JAC (Joint Advisory Committee) is accepting applications for committee members. Deadline is May 10.

The Lakes JAC (Joint Advisory Committee) is accepting applications for committee members. Deadline is May 10.

Bella Vista POA is now accepting applications for the following positions: Recreation Maintenance Support -- part-time; Recreation Facility Aide -- part-time; Lifeguard/Beach Attendant -- seasonal; Accounts Receivable Specialist; Restaurant Manager; Bartender -- part-time; Server -- part-time; Cook -- part-time; Host/Hostess -- part-time; Dishwasher -- part-time; Golf Operations Aide -- part-time; Golf Operations Aide -- seasonal; Golf Course Maintenance Worker 1 -- seasonal; Golf Course Maintenance Worker 2; Golf Course Facilitator -- part-time; Grounds Maintenance Worker 1; Water Services Worker 1; HVAC-R Technician Assistant; Member Services Specialist -- part-time; Lake Ranger -- part-time. Any person interested can apply online or send resumes to [email protected] or call (479) 855-5038

Farmer's Markets

Mountain Happenings At Sim's Corner Farmer's Market is scheduled every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Oct. 30 this year. The address is 10289 E. State Highway 90 in Pineville, Mo. It boasts a special themed event on the first, third and fifth Saturdays of each month. The market will be canceled if there is a 60 percent or greater chance of rain.

Bentonville Farmers Market On the Square is scheduled every Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October. The address is 100 N Main Street, Bentonville. This market offers local fruits, vegetables, meats, cheeses, flowers and crafts. Market signage encourages face coverings, six feet of separation, and limited time spent shopping. Seniors and high-risk shoppers are encouraged to visit the market between 7:30 -- 8:30 a.m. Tents will be at least 10 feet apart and vendors will wear masks. In the majority of areas, only one side of the street will be utilized. The market will have four designated entrances. Six hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the market footprint.

Bella Vista Animal Shelter

The Bella Vista Animal Shelter is excited to share upcoming shelter fundraisers. It invites you to these events and welcomes your sharing with others.

Give Back Wednesdays -- On May 5, the Bella Vista Bar & Grill and Lakepoint Restaurant will donate 10 percent of all food sales of the day to the Animal Shelter. Your patronage is appreciated.

Brats and Dogs -- Saturday, May 8, Allen's Foods will host a brat and hot-dog meal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Each meal includes caramelized onions, kraut, chips, dessert and soft beverage. Brat meal, $5; Hot Dog meal, $4. All proceeds benefit the Bella Vista Animal Shelter. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Bella Vista Historical Museum

The Bella Vista Historical Museum is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Visitors are asked not to enter if they have flu-like covid symptoms. Masks continue to be required and visitors are asked to practice social distancing while in the museum to keep it safe for our volunteers and visitors.

A new pictorial history book about Bella Vista, called Bella Vista Images of America, has recently been released, and is now available for sale in the museum gift shop or online through the Arcadia Publishing Company (www.arcadiapublishing.com/Products/9781467106115).

The book was written by Xyta Lucas and Dale Phillips, who are the co-presidents of the Bella Vista Historical Society. All profits and royalties from the book are being donated to the museum as a fundraiser. The museum is located at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the former American Legion building. Telephone: 479-855-2335. Website: bellavistamuseum.org.

The Bella Vista Courtesy Van Needs Volunteers

The Courtesy Van provides courtesy transportation for persons in the community who can no longer drive due to age or health. It is an all-volunteer service operating five days a week with two to three vans transporting Bella Vistans to medical appointments, shopping and personal services.

The Courtesy Van is in need of men or women drivers who are younger than age 77 and can give their time a couple of days a month. The area of service is Bella Vista, Jane Walmart, Bentonville and Rogers. If interested in volunteering, contact Bill Puskas at 402-981-1571

Bella Vista Fly Tyers Sporting Sale

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club Sporting Sale will be held June 5 (note date change) at the Riordan Hall Pavilion in Bella Vista. The sale will begin at 10 a.m. Money raised from the sale will be used for education and conservation programs for the lakes within Bella Vista.

The club is asking for donations of fishing and sporting goods for the sale. Donations of used or new sporting goods (all types, not just fishing) will gladly be accepted. The Fly Tyers will pick up your donations or you can deliver them to Tom Diepenbrock (636-443-3325).

Bella Vista Library

The Bella Vista Public Library is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. The library will be closed from 1 to 2 p.m. daily for cleaning. The hour from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. each day is reserved for those who are high-risk for exposure to the coronavirus.

Coffee with the Commander

Every Tuesday, 8 a.m., at Papa Mikes, join Brad Kennell, commander of Bella Vista's American Legion Post 341, for coffee.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers

Bella Vista Community Television (BVCTV) is a non-profit, all-volunteer Community Access station. Programming is aired on Cox Cable Channel 222 and U-Verse Channel 99. All locally produced shows can also be viewed on YouTube at Bella Vista Community TV.

Bella Vista Community TV is looking for volunteers; many tasks are simply business-related activities and require no broadcast experience. Positions include writers, camera operators, show hosts, public relations, marketing and more. Broadcast experience would be nice but is not required. Training is available. The only thing necessary is enthusiasm to make a quality product, working with motivated volunteers who are residents of Bella Vista and the surrounding area. Call 479-268-8325 for more information.

Surrounding Area

Walton Arts Center

Walton Arts Center will host two performances featuring local students, a classical Hindu dance production and the debut performance of the NWA Jazz All-Stars, as part of Procter & Gamble Ghost Light Programming.

Tickets are $15 to each performance and available at www.waltonartscenter.org or by calling 479-443-5600.

Dhirana Academy of Classical Dance presents The Exiled King at Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. Friday, April 30. The Exiled King is a dance production retelling the story of "The Ramayana," a great Hindu epic written by Sage Valmiki in the fifth century B.C. that remains relevant even today. The story follows our hero, Rama, in an enchanted fight against evil. With the help of his loyal brother and an army of monkeys led by Hanuman, Rama embarks on a journey to rescue his wife Sita by defeating Ravana, the great king of Lanka.

Symbolizing the struggle between light and dark, good and evil, The Exiled King is a riveting performance that shows the importance of truth, loyalty and determination.

The Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble will perform its debut concert with internationally acclaimed alto saxophonist Bobby Watson at Walton Arts Center at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 2.

Back for the fifth season, the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars Youth Ensemble is made up of high school students from seven schools and five communities. The ensemble has spent 10 weeks training with local jazz professionals, rehearsing and perfecting their jazz skills.

Support for the All-Stars project has been provided by the Walton Family Foundation and members of the NW Arkansas Jazz Society and Walton Arts Center.

The use of masks and social distancing will remain in place at Walton Arts Center performances through at least the end of May to protect our staff, patrons and performers as the vaccine rollout continues. For more information about health and safety protocols, visit www.waltonartscenter.org.

Ghost Light Programming is presented by Procter & Gamble and provided in part by supporters of the Ghost Light Recovery Fund. The Ghost Light Recovery Fund helps Walton Arts Center offset lost revenue from canceled performances, continue education and intermission programming, maintain facilities and support staff until full-scale performances can resume.

Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest May 14-16

The Third Annual Eureka Springs Jeep Fest will be held May 14-16, hosted by 3B Off Road.

Be part of the Jeep cruise through downtown Eureka Springs and Jeep Invasion at 3B Off Road Park. Explore the mountainous terrain and enjoy the pristine beauty of the Ozark Mountains. Whether you are looking for a laid-back trail to explore or a more challenging one to show off your driving skills, 3B is the place.

Registration includes trail pass for 3B Off Road, vehicle decal, inclusion in the Jeep cruise and T-shirt for the first 25 registrants. Check out the park at 3bOffRoad.com Use promo code JEEP21 to receive a 15% discount for camping/RV. Sign up for email updates. Activities and schedule TBA.

Register at http://www.eurekaspringschamber.com/events/details/eureka-springs-jeep-fest-05-15-2021-4326.