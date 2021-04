Cards and Games

Wednesday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners April 21 were: Table one -- first, Alice Dickey; second, Linda Ervin

Thursday Walk-In Bridge

Winners April 22 were: first, Eileen Kringen; second, Betty Gale; third, Connie Clark.

Anyone is welcome to join this group at Papa Mike's from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Thursday. Information contact is Anita

Saturday Bocce Ball at Concordia

Winners April 24 were: Red Team won 2-0. Red Team: Marj Shaffer, Art Hamilton, Sam Brehm, Bill Armstrong, Laura Wiserman and Mike McConnell. Blue Team: Zona Dahl, Chuck Hurl, Bill Dieleman, Liz Rieder, and Jerry Yarno.