No headline

VETERANS POST

by Freddy Groves

All Vets Now Eligible for COVID Vaccine

---

With the SAVE Act (Strengthening and Amplifying Vaccination Efforts), the Department of Veterans Affairs is opening the doors to vaccinating all veterans, spouses and caregivers. This is a major step forward from the previous rules of only vaccinating certain groups of veterans and employees. The numbers of those now eligible has gone from 9 million to 33 million.

First on the list are veterans who use VA health care, veterans who never enrolled but use care and medical services in the first 12 months after separation and the caregivers for those veterans.

Under the new rules, the following will then be eligible to receive the vaccine:

* Veterans who can't enroll in VA health care;

* Veterans who are eligible for hospital care, medical services and nursing homes abroad in the Foreign Medical Program;

* Beneficiaries who are eligible for care due to a specific disability or death of a veteran;

* Caregivers of veterans participating in the VA's Medical Foster Home Program, Bowel and Bladder Program, Home-Based Primary Care Program or Veteran Directed Care Program;

* Spouses of veterans.

If you can't make it to the VA and can't find federal or state vaccination sites in your town, keep an eye out for VA-organized pop-up vaccine clinics. I recently went to an all-veterans pop-up clinic held in my town, one of eight rural locations that were opened in my state. It was impressive. The event had been widely announced on the news, on Facebook, in the newspapers. Somebody did a good job of spreading the word.

To sign up for the vaccine, whether you currently get care through VA or not, go here: www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine. Scroll down to read how you'll be contacted when your group is eligible. You don't want to miss the phone call, email or text message. And keep an eye on your local facility's web page for updates.

*****

STRANGE BUT TRUE

By Lucie Winborne

---

* Kim Walker played clique leader Heather Chandler in the movie "Heathers." Her character was noted for stinging one-liners, one of which -- "Did you have a brain tumor for breakfast?" -- had a tragic echo. Walker died of a brain tumor 13 years after uttering the line onscreen.

* The fingerprints of a koala are so indistinguishable from humans that they have occasionally been confused at a crime scene.

* Charles VI of France, aka Charles the Mad, believed he was made of glass and could shatter at any moment. One method he used to avoid this dire fate involved ordering his tailors to sew iron rods into his clothing.

* The world record to remove and replace a car engine is 42 seconds.

* Rabbit jumping, shin kicking, toe wrestling, bog snorkeling and aggressive sitting are all actual sports.

* Discarded shoes can take up to 1,000 years to break down.

* Jerry Seinfeld was such a fan of comic book hero Superman that he included a reference to the character in every episode of his eponymous sitcom.

* It only takes 23 people to enter a room to give you an even chance that two of them have the same birthday. Put 75 people in the room and the chances rise to 99%.

* Chinese paintings from as far back as 200 B.C. depict people participating in the sport of mountain climbing.

* The US government trains sea lions to find and retrieve equipment lost at sea and to identify intruders swimming into restricted areas. While they don't have sonar like dolphins, they do have excellent eyesight.

* In some countries it is not illegal to escape prison as long as no laws are broken.

***

Thought for the Day: "Teachers open the doors, but you must enter by yourself." -- Chinese proverb

*****

CONTRACT BRIDGE

by Steve Becker

TOUR DE FORCE

---

West dealer.

Both sides vulnerable.

NORTH

[S] K 10 8 4

[H] 4

[D] 10 9 7 2

[C] A 7 6 4

WEST

[S] 7 5 2

[H] J 6 5 3

[D] K 6 5 4

[C] 10 8

EAST

[S] 9 3

[H] A K Q 10 2

[D] --

[C] Q J 9 5 3 2

SOUTH

[S] A Q J 6

[H] 9 8 7

[D] A Q J 8 3

[C] K

The bidding:

West North East South

Pass Pass 1 [H] Dble

2 [H] Dble 3 [D](!)Dble

Pass Pass 4 [H] 4 [S]

Opening lead -- four of diamonds.

Good bidding often finds its reward during the play. Here is an unusual case where East-West cooperated perfectly in both the bidding and play to defeat four spades.

After East opened with one heart, South doubled, West bid two hearts, and North doubled. In the partnership's style, North's double in this sequence was "responsive," asking his partner to choose a suit.

East thereupon made the key bid of three diamonds. He realized -- both from the strong bidding by North-South and from West's two-heart bid denoting a relatively weak hand -- that his opponents had the balance of power. East therefore bid three diamonds in an effort to pave the way to the best defense.

One round later, four spades became the final contract. West led a diamond -- the suit his partner had bid secondarily -- and this proved to be the only way to score four tricks. East ruffed and, mindful of his partner's raise in hearts, underled his A-K-Q in order to put West back on lead. West won with the jack and played a second diamond for East to ruff.

East shifted to the queen of clubs, which did declarer no harm, but South still had to lose a diamond to West's king and so finished down one. It was a bitter pill for North-South to swallow, and it was made all the more so by the knowledge that five diamonds was cold against any defense.

However, what's bad for one side is usually good for the other, and East-West had every right to congratulate themselves on a first-rate performance.

(c)2021 King Features Syndicate Inc.