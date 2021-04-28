Annual Kiwanis hanging plant sale set May 6-8

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club is having its annual hanging plant sale again this year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8, right before Mother's Day.

The sale will be on the Highlands Arvest Bank front lawn, located at 1802 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, where this sale has been a Kiwanis tradition for the last 18 years.

There will be hundreds of plants in a dozen or more varieties. All these plants are locally raised by Bentonville's Matkins Greenhouses. There will be those that do well in shade and others that do best in partial or full sun. Decide where you want to put them for yourself or give them as gifts, then mark your calendar. And of course they make wonderful Mother's Day gifts.

All proceeds from this sale will go to serve and benefit the needs of local children.