The Weekly Vista
Sign in
Replica edition News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Annual Kiwanis hanging plant sale set May 6-8

Today at 5:23 a.m.
Courtesy photo Past year's hanging plant sale shows numerous varieties and colors of hanging plants that will be available for purchase at the May 6-8 sale located at the Arvest Bank Highlands Branch.

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club is having its annual hanging plant sale again this year from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, May 6 and 7, and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 8, right before Mother's Day.

The sale will be on the Highlands Arvest Bank front lawn, located at 1802 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista, where this sale has been a Kiwanis tradition for the last 18 years.

There will be hundreds of plants in a dozen or more varieties. All these plants are locally raised by Bentonville's Matkins Greenhouses. There will be those that do well in shade and others that do best in partial or full sun. Decide where you want to put them for yourself or give them as gifts, then mark your calendar. And of course they make wonderful Mother's Day gifts.

All proceeds from this sale will go to serve and benefit the needs of local children.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT