No headline

Monday, April 19

7:19 p.m. Police received a complaint of flat tires after a hiking trip at the Tanyard Creek Nature Trail. Police assigned extra patrols to the area.

Tuesday, April 20

4:08 p.m. Emergency workers responded to an accident with a vehicle roughly 75 feet down the ravine off Chelsea Road.

6:15 p.m. Police arrested James Rainey, 33, in connection with third degree battery after responding to a call on Shelly Drive regarding an attack with a baseball bat.

Wednesday, April 21

8:08 p.m. Police received a complaint of a reckless driver in a teal pickup on U.S. Highway 71.

Thursday, April 22

3:55 p.m. Police arrested Jennifer Mills, 29, as well as Floyd Smith, 20, both in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

7:07 p.m. Police received a call regarding potential signs of an attempted forced entry on Congleton Circle. Police assigned extra patrols to the area.

8:42 p.m. Firefighters checked on a potential structure fire on Cerney Lane. The home was not on fire and smoke was reportedly caused by a faulty exhaust fan.

Friday, April 23

6:40 p.m. Preston Derossett, 36, was arrested in connection with driving while intoxicated and refusing to submit to a chemical test after police responded to a multi-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 71.

Saturday, April 24

9:14 p.m. Police arrested Tara Adkins, 49, in connection with driving while intoxicated and careless driving during a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 71.

Sunday, April 25

1:44 a.m. Police arrested Allan Grissom, 36, in connection with speeding and driving while intoxicated after responding to a traffic complaint on U.S. Highway 71.

8:55 p.m. Police arrested Joshua Grisham, 24, in connection with defective equipment, tampering with evidence, open container, littering, resisting arrest and driving while intoxicated during a traffic stop on Lambeth Road.